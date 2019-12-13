The 10 best kids books to buy this Christmas

Looking for a Christmas present? It’s been a huge year for kids books. This list of top 10 best-selling children’s books will enthral and entertain .

It's been a great year for young adult and children's books as this list of our top ten bestsellers reveals. Any of them would make excellent holiday reads or Christmas presents.

At Where the Wild Things Are (Avid Reader's West End sister store for children's books) the best-selling title for 2019 was very appropriately, Raising Readers: how to nurture a child's love of books by Megan Daley.

Megan Daley is a librarian and author. Picutre: Mark Cranitch.

Megan is an award-winning teacher librarian and Brisbane-based blogger.

This book is packed with practical tips for encouraging and fostering a lifelong love of reading.

Complete with suggested lists, it is essential for all home and school libraries.

We are so lucky to be able to stock so many titles from talented Queensland authors and illustrators.

PIE IN THE SKY BY REMY LAI

An illustrated junior novel Pie in the Sky has been a bestseller in Australia and overseas. Two young brothers move with their mother to Australia to start a new life.

A charming novel about coping with change, finding yourself, making a home and baking!

ALL THE WAYS TO BE SMART BY DAVINA BELL AND ALLISON COLPOYS

This illustrated picture book is an ode the unique and wonderful qualities that make children who they are. It celebrates the special strengths, skills and passions in each of us. "Smart is not just ticks and crosses, smart is building boats from boxes. Painting patterns, wheeling wagons, being mermaids, riding dragons … "

YOUNG DARK EMU BY BRUCE PASCOE

Adapted for a younger readership from Pascoe's best-selling Dark Emu, this exquisitely illustrated picture book will transform how we see Australian history. Bruce uses the diaries of early explorers and colonists to show us the Australia where Aboriginal people built houses, dams and wells and farmed the land.

BLUEY: THE BEACH

This Brisbane-based animated television production has been hugely successful. And now, high-quality Bluey board books have been snapped up by Bluey-loving families all over Australia.

LOVE YOUR BODY BY JESSICA SANDERS

This book encourages young girls to admire and celebrate their bodies for all the amazing things they can do, and helps girls see that they are so much more than their bodies. With powerful and inspiring advice, this affirming book is all about loving your body with all its "imperfections" and builds resilience through representing and celebrating diverse bodies.



UNDER THE STARS: BEDTIME ASTROPHYSICS BY LISA HARVEY-SMITH

A a time-and-space travelling exploration for inquisitive kids (and curious big kids). Real-life astrophysicist Harvey-Smith braves all the big questions around space. Told through captivating stories, this illustrated book gives astounding new perspectives to inspire the next generation of astrophysicists!

WOLF GIRL: INTO THE WILD BY ANH DO.

A wildly exciting adventure series from the best-selling author was always going to be a hit with younger readers. When disaster separates Gwen from her family, she must fend for herself, all alone in the wilderness. This is perfect for ages nine plus.

I SEE, I SEE

This is an interactive picture book for two from another talented local author-illustrator. It is designed to be read right-side up and upside down at the same time. It's a playful, rhyming call-and-answer conversation between two readers, each of whom views the page from a different perspective.

IT SOUNDED BETTER IN MY HEAD BY NINA KENWOOD

This is a big-hearted romantic comedy from our young adult book of the year. Natalie is waiting for her Grade 12 results, at the same time her parents announce they are divorcing, and it appears her best friends Zach and Lucy have fallen in love. But, then an unexpected romance comes along.

Fiona Stager co-owns Avid Reader and Where the Wild Things Are book shops in West End