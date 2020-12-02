That’s not a torch: Woman ‘found’ disguised taser on train

A WOMAN who walked into the Ipswich Courthouse carrying what she thought was just a torch says she was shocked to discover it was really a disguised weapon.

“I found it on the train when I was with my daughter on my way to court,” she said in Ipswich Magistrates Court this week.

Abby Jane Sage, 35, a mum of five children from Acacia Ridge, is charged with unlawful possession of weapons category D/H/R at the Ipswich Courthouse on November 3.

“We found it and I walked into court with it,” she told Magistrate David Shepherd.

“I didn’t know it was taser until the security (officer) showed me.

“No I didn’t know what it was until the bloke (court security officer) showed me.

“I would never have a taser. I just thought it was a rechargeable torch but it just turned out not to be.”

Mr Shepherd said he was concerned to accept a plea from Sage based on what she told him.

Her told her to seek legal advice he adjourned the matter to December 10.