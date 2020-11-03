That’s not a storm: Council admits error in debris mailout

Ipswich City Council has destroyed a leaflet distributed to storm affected residents, telling them the storm they thought they saw on October 25 wasn't really a storm.

Ipswich City Council has destroyed a leaflet distributed to storm affected residents, telling them the storm they thought they saw on October 25 wasn't really a storm.

IPSWICH City Council has admitted to mistakenly sending out information to residents in storm affected suburbs that denied there had been a “storm event” in their area.

Confused residents in Chuwar reported receiving a leaflet in the mail recently advising them not to place tree waste for collection on council land on the basis that “recent storm activity in your area has occurred, however, council has not declared this as a ‘Storm Event’, therefore council will not be removing debris”.

The leaflet then asks residents to remove any vegetation they may have left on the footpath for collection, and dispose of it themselves.

Chuwar residents have left branches on the footpath awaiting council collection, but have been advised the council won't be coming to collect it.

This morning, a council spokesman said the leaflet was distributed in error, and it contained information from a 2019 mailout that does not pertain to the storm that smashed Karalee, Chuwar and surrounding areas on Sunday, October 25, leaving widespread damage and thousands without power.

READ MORE: Thousands without power as wild storms pull down power lines

Despite the admission, the council has stood firm on its decision not to collect vegetation from private properties.

“Ipswich City Council crews continue to clean up from wild weather which hit Chuwar, Karalee and surrounding suburbs on 25 October,” the spokesman said.

“Council also clarified that a pamphlet sent to some residents following the event was unauthorised and incorrect.

“The pamphlets have now been destroyed and will not be sent to any further letterboxes.

Council apologies for the miscommunication and any confusion it might have caused to residents.”

Chuwar residents have left branches on the footpath awaiting council collection, but have been advised the council won't be coming to collect it.

In response to the storm, council has agreed to extend the free green waste disposal at the Riverview and Rosewood transfer stations for residents in the affected suburbs for an additional two weeks until 16 November.

“Residents are reminded that green waste from private land and its disposal is the responsibility of the land holder,” the council spokesman said.

“Please do not stockpile private waste on council land.”

The council has stated it will still undertake clean-up work for residents experiencing extreme difficulties in cleaning up after the storms.

Anyone requiring help can submit a service request on compassionate grounds.