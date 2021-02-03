‘Thanks Jono’ for fantastic work at Strollers, in Ipswich

THRILLED with the benefit his club has already received, Brad Cumming praised another loyal Ipswich supporter for his efforts.

Strollers Cricket Club president Cumming was delighted to have new juniors sign up and a pleasing first week turnout to the Junior Blasters program.

The introductory program continues on Monday afternoons for the next six weeks at the Redbank Plains field, providing beginner level opportunities for kids aged 5-7.

Cricket newcomers enjoy learning the basics at Strollers Junior Blasters program. Picture: Gary Reid

But while he appreciated the kids and their parents having fun, Cumming said Ipswich junior cricket co-ordinator Jono Gibbs also deserved thanks for his efforts.

"Jono does a lot, not only with us with Strollers, but junior cricket in general,'' Cumming said.

"I don't think he gets enough recognition for what he actually does within cricket.

"For example with us, he looks after all the juniors, Level 1s, 2s, 3s . . . does all the training, goes around to all the matches, makes sure everything is all right.

"Then he has the rep stuff in Ipswich cricket.

"A lot of his work goes unrecognised and he doesn't seek it out either.''

Strollers Cricket Club president Brad Cumming welcomes the young players who enjoyed being part of the club's Junior Blasters program on Monday. Picture: Gary Reid

At Strollers on Monday, Gibbs joined Cumming and the parents helping the kids try cricket.

"At Junior Blasters, we encourage the parents to join and have a little bit more fun and the kids feel more comfortable was well,'' Cumming said.

"A lot of the parents helped out. It was really good.''

That's why loyal clubman Cumming is a huge fan of the family friendly sessions.

"They just learn the basic skills like catching, throwing, bowling and a bit of batting,'' he said.

"It gives them a feel if they want to keep going with it or just a little part-time thing they want to give a go.''

Cricket newcomers enjoy learning the basics with help from parents at Strollers Junior Blasters program. Picture: Gary Reid

Cumming said the latest junior program continued the club's recent junior focus.

"It's been really good,'' he said.

"Since the first of January, we've had 18 new kids sign up at Strollers.''

Cumming said some of the club's Level 0 (7-10 years) were joining in to make the younger newcomers feel more comfortable with their development in the game.

He said Strollers had 91 juniors register this season. They play in grades from Junior Blasters to Level 3 (where the club has a combined side with Northsiders).

Among the Level 0 group is an all-girls side featuring some determined 7-10 year olds who play against the boys.

Cricket newcomers enjoy the Strollers Junior Blasters program. Picture: Gary Reid

Cumming said welcoming more kids into the club was positive.

"The main priority is junior development,'' the club president said.

"Out of that new group, there's probably five there that we are going to bring up into the Level 0 where we play modified games of cricket against other clubs.

"We're hoping they are going to play Friday night. So we're looking at a third Level 0 side.''

Cricket newcomers enjoy learning the basics at the Strollers Junior Blasters program. Picture: Gary Reid

The Monday Junior Blasters sessions at Strollers ground start at 4.30pm and run for about an hour and a half. Newcomers are welcome at future sessions.

The first 12 players to sign on are eligible for $75 Queensland Cricket and Cricket Ipswich vouchers to help them get started.

For more information, email strollerscricketclub@gmail.com

Cricket newcomers have fun learning the basics at Strollers Junior Blasters program. Picture: Gary Reid

Meanwhile, Strollers senior teams are also in finals contention after the Christmas break.

The Strollers 2nd division team was denied a chance to successfully defend their Audrey Baxter T20 title due to a weekend washout.

Marburg-Mt Crosby Thunder won this year's title having finished in first place with a slightly better net run rate preparing for the scheduled final.

The Strollers White third division side is currently in top spot.

In the same grade, Strollers Blue are in fourth spot and still hold hopes of making the final.

"It's looking really good with senior cricket as well,'' he said.