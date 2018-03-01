Thanks Jayne, you're a true star

GO GIRL: Volunteer for Star Care Queensland Rose-Marie Hamlin-Larsen (right) and volunteer driver for CODI Transport Jayne Chattin.

GO GIRL: Volunteer for Star Care Queensland Rose-Marie Hamlin-Larsen (right) and volunteer driver for CODI Transport Jayne Chattin. David Nielsen

JAYNE Chattin loves to spend her time helping others.

The Ipswich volunteer is one of 60 women working at transport support service CODI, which last year merged with STAR.

Owner-driver Jayne spends her days behind the wheel, taking Ipswich seniors to their medical appointments, helping them visit their family and friends or simply taking them to the shops.

"I have been volunteering for a long time," she said.

"When my children were young, I helped out at the tuckshop. I enjoy being able to do something for the others.

"Now that I have stopped working, driving CODI clients is a perfect match. I enjoy the company of our seniors and other drivers. I love hearing their stories about their amazing life experiences. For many, it's the key to living independently. They are not relying on their families to take them around."

With International Women's Day approaching, CODI Community Services has taken time to celebrate its own women.

General Manager Patsy Wilshire said volunteers were the backbone of the organisation.

"We have been extremely fortunate to have the support of hundreds of female volunteers since the very beginning," she said.

"International Women's Day offers us a perfect opportunity to celebrate their dedication and commitment for the betterment of our community.

"Our volunteers come from all walks of life.

"They are university students, mothers and grandmothers.

"Hats off to them and a big thank you for their hard work."

Nearly 47 per cent of all volunteers in Australia are women, according to federal government research project Giving Australia.

In Queensland the volunteering rate for women is 36 per cent.

For more information on volunteering opportunities with STAR, call 3821 6699 or visit www.starcommunity

services.org.au

Do you know a woman worth celebrating? Let us know, email qt@qt.com.au