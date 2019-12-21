Thanks Ipswich for your efforts, welcoming me home

CLOSE BOND: Ipswich State High School students celebrate a try during the Langer Cup rugby league final at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: Rob Williams

OPINION

WORKING with others who share the same passion for Ipswich and their chosen pursuits has been the highlight of my rewarding homecoming.

Back in the city I know and love, I have relished the opportunity to tell its people’s stories through my role at The Queensland Times.

During my brief but eventful tenure, I have witnessed the dedication, generosity and gumption of the tireless few who are behind the scenes at every club in any code making amateur sport possible.

Many people I grew up with and consider friends are now in key positions at local sporting organisations.

As a lifelong resident, I have enjoyed reuniting with them.

It is no secret that grassroots sport could not exist without the efforts of the many who serve in a range of capacities from sitting on executives and committees, to coaching and managing, to helping in canteens.

It has been nothing short of inspirational to see the resourcefulness and commitment of all of the selfless volunteers throughout the community.

They ensure that sport remains an integral part of the lucky country’s culture and Aussie kids certainly are the benefactors with unlimited opportunities available to them.

While covering the Rugby League Ipswich finals, I became reacquainted with the conviction and fighting spirit on which the region’s teams pride themselves.

Ipswich State High’s underdog Langer Cup team exemplified those same values as they upstaged some of the nation’s premier schoolboy sides.

During the stellar run, I saw firsthand the remarkable impact sporting success can have on the culture of an institution as the wider community banded behind its heroes.

The students I encountered were a credit to themselves and a testament to the elite rugby league excellence program – respectful, humble and disciplined.

As I reflect on recent months, I will always remember breaking news of the fastest man in schoolboy rugby league Ativalu Lisati after he clocked 36.83km/h. I look forward to tracking the Penrith recruit as he tries to make a name for himself in the NRL.

Ipswich State High School rugby league speedster Ativalu Lisati. Picture: Rob Williams

It has been a privilege to see the amount of talent which existed in this great sporting city since returning to my old stomping ground and linking with the state’s oldest newspaper eight months ago.

Without a doubt one of the perks of the job is having the chance to meet the best the region has to offer in any given field.

As a member of the QT sports team I have been fortunate to come across countless athletes who embody the qualities of a champion, including a raft of extremely promising juniors.

Ipswich is traditionally a rich sporting nursery and it is only a matter of time before the city’s next superstar impacts the international stage just like tennis world number one Ash Barty.

That is what really excites me about the role moving forward.

I’ve got a front-row seat to watch future generations chase their dreams all of the way into the stratosphere.