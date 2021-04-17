‘Thanks Gubbie’ as Jets attend to worrying injury toll

HEAD coach Keiron Lander paid tribute to retiring winger Peter Gubb as the Ipswich Jets medical team prepared for a busy week.

The winless Jets were left with a number of injury concerns after tonight's latest 36-14 Intrust Super Cup loss to the Brisbane Tigers at the North Ipswich Reserve.

In a game marred by rain in the final 40 minutes, the Jets were unable to capitalise on a strong first half finish.

Among the players needing treatment were centre Ben White (cut under his eye), five-eight Josh Cleeland, fullback Jayden Connors (ankle) and substitute Hugh Sedger (concussion).

Sedger is likely to join teammate Jordan Carriera on the sideline after he was concussed earlier in the season.

Whether Carriera can return for next Saturday's home game against the Capras will depend on him passing a fitness test this week.

Lander was concerned about Sedger's head knock.

The Ipswich Jets battling the Brisbane Tigers in an Intrust Super Cup match on a rainy night at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: David Lems

After the latest duel with the Tigers in the "Rivalry Round'', Lander won't take any chances.

"That's one thing I take seriously, the health of my players,'' he said.

"There's no way I'm going to push them back in before they are cleared by a specialist.''

That trademark care Lander has for his players is embedded in the Jets team.

Lander was emotional when powerhouse performer Gubb announced his retirement during the week.

Gubb had played three seasons with the Jets in a committed career including 166 Intrust Super Cup games.

"For him and his family, he's played the game for the best part of 10 years at this level,'' Lander said.

"We're proud of what he has achieved and what he has given to the game.

"The game talks a lot about what it gives to people but players give a lot.

"Tommy Raudonikis is probably one of those fellas we lost recently as well.''

The players, coaches and fans observed a minute's silence for the former Jets coach and international football character Raudonikis before the main game.

TOMMY TRIBUTE: Wonderful legacy left at the Jets

Ipswich Jets Peter Gubb always gave his all for the team.

Gubb is planning to spend more time with his partner Kailee and children Ash and Mila.

"We'll celebrate Peter's career,'' Lander said.

"He was a big crybaby actually. I was quite emotional when he was telling us.

"It's probably been sitting in his mind for a while and sometimes it weighs you down so we're proud he made that decision.''

Gubb's retirement took another experienced campaigner out of this year's Jets side, which has received an injection of youth.

That allowed 24-year-old Ratu Rotavisoro to join the club's other five debutants this season.

"For Ratu, he'll take a lot out of it (the latest match),'' the coach said.

"He got a cramp at the end there so he had to come off.

"For us, one door closes, another door opens and it's been that year.

"With COVID, we lost about six senior guys. But that's the exciting part for us.

"We just keep plugging away and keep building.''

Tonight, the Jets came from 16-0 down to enter the halftime break trailing by just two points.

Tries to winger Richard Pandia and halfback Julian Christian - backed by two goals and a penalty goal by five-eight Josh Cleeland - lifted the Jets back into the contest.

However, after the break and with the rain getting heavy, the Jets lost their momentum and fourth game in a row.

The home side needed a try straight after halftime to build on their revival. However, the Jets were unable to tame the Tigers.

"Our respect for the ball was very ordinary,'' Lander said.

"At halftime we wouldn't have completed five sets or at least two in a row.

"It's something individuals need to own and we'll have a look at it on Tuesday.

"There's nothing wrong with our plays. There's nothing wrong with our defence when we do things right but we just can't defend against any team in this game like we did today.''

He conceded the Jets were still being penalised for mistakes in those key moments.

Being without a win and yet to build team confidence, the Jets needed discipline more than anything.

"We need to roll our sleeves up. Discipline is a massive thing and keep the ball with more respect than what we have,'' Lander said.

"The scoreline probably shows our handling errors.''

The Jets Colts lost the earlier clash 30-16 to the Tigers.