Thanks Greg: Your Ipswich service was invaluable

Wests stalwart Greg Walker (right) is enjoying some well deserved time away this season. Picture: David Nielsen

NEW Wests coach Michael Wiseman praised long-time teammate Greg Walker for his service to the club and Ipswich hockey.

“Greg is having a well-earned season off to spend more time with his beautiful young family,’’ Wiseman said.

“He will not be involved in an official role this season. However being the top bloke that he is, he has already reached out to me to give his support and offered to lend a hand during the season should I need it.’’

Wiseman said Walker was a club legend.

“His contribution to the Wests A-Grade team is unrivalled,’’ the new coach said.

Walker started playing A Grade when he was just 13, lining up in more than 20 seasons in top grade, many as captain.

“A few years ago when the team needed a coach, he put his hand up for that as well. He has done it all,’’ Wiseman said.

“Greg is a good friend of mine and although only a few years older was a hero of mine coming through the grades at Wests.

“It was a pleasure to be able to play alongside him.

“This will be the first time in nearly 25 years that Greg won’t be involved with Wests A Grade nen so it is the end of an era in that respect, though I don’t believe his contribution to Wests and Ipswich Hockey is finished with just yet. I certainly hope not anyway.’’

Greg Walker’s 600th game for Wests was honoured by former club president Grant Wingfield.

As for his decision to coach, Wiseman said it was something he was considering the past couple of seasons.

“I love this club and the A Grade men were without a coach for the season so I put my hand up for the role,’’ Wiseman said.

“I plan to build on the hard work that has gone into the squad over the last couple of years while also bringing some fresh ideas to the role.’’

Wiseman was excited about the season starting on Friday night at the Ipswich Hockey Complex.

“I am looking forward to seeing the likes of Ben Peters and Nathan Moss who had their first full season in A Grade last year returning with that valuable experience under their belts,’’ he said.

“We also have some very talented youngsters I will be looking to introduce to A Grade during the season.

“A top two finish is our first goal and from there we will be hoping to go all the way.’’