Thanks for the memories, Ian

BEFORE any of the news this week, take pause to think of Allan Halliday, who was cremated at Laidley last Wednesday. Al was for a number of years the track curator at Marburg showground. He was also a successful hobbyist trainer and, in his time at Marburg, campaigned the geldings Scenic Rim which started on 222 occasions for 16 wins and 42 placings, banking $30,922 in the process. SR was followed by Melton Bonover who faced the starter 230 times earning $44,456 from 13 wins and 38 placings. Al will be remembered as a quiet man who loved and was proud of his horses. He is another gone from the base of the pyramid, and his presence will be missed.

Australia Day holiday at Marburg

THE MONDAY public holiday meeting was hot in more ways than one. A solid crowd in spite of the high temperatures, with many new faces turning up to take an interest in all facets of the Marburg race day. Like all good race crowds, they ate, they drank and they had a punt. So there you have it. The racing was top class, and the financials at the end of the day were pleasing to the Club to say the least. The two big winners on the day were Jay Edmunds, who finally cracked the Peter and Bev Steele Fast Work Horse Supplies jackpot, taking home $2150 for his expertise in form analysis. Even bigger was the free, supervised water slide, which kept the kids happy all afternoon and freed up the parents to take part in the core activities. A day to remember. We race again on Sunday, March 3. Mark the calendar!

Golden Guitar comes to Ipswich

AS IS usual at this time of year, there was the exodus of Ipswich country music and trotting fans in the direction of Tamworth, where a Golden Guitar awaits the champion warbler, and a fat cheque awaits the connections of the winner of the similarly named pacing race at the Carnival. This time the cheque came back to Ipswich, courtesy of Im Norma Jean, a 5yo bay mare bred and raced by Jeff and Leanne Wallace of Raceview. They say it takes a good horse to win the Golden Guitar Final, and Im Norma Jean trained by Peter Greig and driven by Pete McMullen, boasting stats of 64 starts for 14 wins and 19 placings with $151,183 in the bank, is just that. Jeff and Leeanne Wallace are long time totally committed owners, so all the positive elements for success were in place, and that's how it panned out.

Townsville trots have backers

UP TOWNSVILLE way, there has been a slowly rising tide of support for a return of harness racing to the northern metropolis, which was deprived of the sport some 12 years back. The decision was based on one or other of two rationales; economic necessity, or administrative whim, take your pick. Whatever, the end result was three losers; firstly the northern region which had already copped a kicking with the loss of The Willows, secondly the northern region with the closure of the Townsville Showground operation, and thirdly, harness racing in Queensland generally,as Townsville was the second last stop in a "harness cleansing” exercise which reduced track numbers from 14 when this writer came to Queensland in 1978 to a miserable two tracks in The Great South East.

Under the careful leadership of Troy Clive and others who still bear the scars of the previous battles, the tide has turned into a tsunami with support from local politicians on both sides. Troy has his ducks lined up very correctly, citing believable economic factor figures as a direct benefit in the area, and modest costs required to perform restorative work to the showgrounds track.

The following are excerpts from a letter of support and press release from Member for Hinchinbrook, Nick Dametto.

"As I understand it, it is now 11 years since harness racing close in Townsville and nine years in Mackay . . . I strongly agree with you that the time is right for the reintroduction of harness racing in the north. As such, I would be more than happy to support any proposal . . . I will be writing to Minister for Racing Stirling Hinchcliffe . . . asking if any consideration has been given to supporting the reintroduction of harness racing in North Queensland.”

Resultsville

The leaderboard showing heat stress with Pete McMullen top driver seven wins for a rate of 350, nosing out Nathan Dawson, six for a rate of 300. Ever-consistent Ron Sallis leading the trainers side with four big ones for the week. Most pleasing, Writeaboutchelsea for Noel Parrish with Hayden Barnes in the sulky and Taleah McMullen chasing four past the post in first place.

Tamworth 24/01: Invite Only (Brittany Graham for Darrell Graham). Im Norma Jean (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig). Rainbow Styling (Taleah McMullen for Tayla Gillespie). Purple Shades (Taleah McMullen for Tayla Gillespie). Albion Park 25/01: Our Delight (Pete McMcMullen for Chantal Turpin). Lisa Lincoln (Trent Dawson for Melissa Gillies). Im Free Falling (Taleah McMullen for Ron Sallis). Divas Delight (Trent Dawson). Albion Park 26/01: Ima grumpy Possum (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini).. Parisian Rockstar (Narissa McMullen for Peter Greig). Mr Meddle (Hayden Barnes). Maretti (Danielle McMullen for Christina Monte). Glenferrie Hood (Pete McMullen for Wayne graham). Slice Of Heaven (Nathan Dawson for Donny Smith). We're Living the dream (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig). Marburg 28/01: Stoned Again (Clint Petroff).. Newmerella Molly (Brett Towns for Max Towns). Flashing Good Time (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen). Reddy Fire (Ben Woodsford for Paul Matis). Annas Best (Narissa McMullen for John McMullen). My Secret Torque (Chantal Turpin). Riverleigh Jeff (Gary Whitaker for Tess Neaves). Albion Park 29/01: Northern Muscle (Denis Smith). Lavros Texas (Nathan Dawson for Jay Edmunds). Gangster Boy (Danielle McMullen for Ryan Veivers). Corey William (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig). Comply or Die (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis). Secret Jack (Gary Whitaker for Christina Monte). Redcliffe 30/01: Jax Navarro (Kylie Rasmussen for Greg Elkins). Bob Gage (Nathan Dawson for Ron Sallis). Writeaboutchelsea (Hayden Barnes for Noel Parrish). Redcliffe 31/01: Sheza Galvinator (Nathan Dawson for Mark McNee). Flashing Good time (Narissa mcmullen for John McMullen). My Ultimate Joe (Nathan Dawson for Donny Smith). The Next Star (Pete McMullen for Lacey Hinze). Just Rokin (Nathan Dawson for Peter Greig). Chirpy Chuckles (Pete McMullen for Ron Sallis). Chloes Cloud (Darrell Graham).

Albion Park Selections

R 1: Quinella 3-9: Miss Kenny (R Maguire) and Novena Rose (A Sanderson). R 2: E/w 2: Bells Beach House (P McMullen). R 3: E/w 1: Whiskey Blaze (B Battle). R 4: Quinella 6-8: Our Major Day (N Dawson) and Gotta Good Reason (G Whitaker). R 5: Quinella 6-11: Ohoka Punter (T Dixon) and Glenferrie Hood (P McMullen). R 6: E/w 2: Broadwater (G Dixon). R 7: Box trifecta 2-7-9: Village Cruiser (S Doherty), Reddy Fire (B Woodsford), Regal Rock (D Graham). R 8: E/w 8: Miracle (P McMullen). R 9: E/w 3: Fiery Blue Chip (D McMullen). R 10: Quinella 3-5: Our Diamond Edition (A Millard) and Fame Assured (G Dixon).