Thanks for supporting Marburg’s big day despite weather

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

EASTER has come and gone for another year.

No final figures are available at this point for the Easter Sunday Fun Day trot meeting.

However, Marburg Pacing Association president Scott Neaves and his committee of hardworking volunteers thank the families and trots patrons who braved the damp and threatening weather conditions to enjoy a great day’s racing.

The crowd appeared to be a fairly even mix of new and regular faces which makes the Marburg crew believe that they, and their harness racing product, are beginning to be seen as a great entertainment and value for money operation in the Greater Ipswich footprint.

We thank our sponsors, who by providing cash, services, and the use of their good names, help to keep our wheels turning.

The following, from Darren “Dasher” Clayton, was published on the Harness Racing Australia website. With DC’s permission, we reproduce it.



The Marburg club, run by a dedicated group of volunteers, have put another successful Oakwood Capital Goldstrike Series into the history books following the running of the Final on Sunday.

A race series that has gone from strength to strength, the dedication of all the committee and volunteers along with race sponsor Craig Whiteoak and Marburg Pacing Association President Scott Neaves cannot be underestimated.

First held in 2018, the fourth running of the series in 2021 saw arguably the strongest line-up of heats since the MPA dared to dream and held their first ever TAB-covered meeting.

Modelled off the hugely popular Rocklea Pot of Gold, Whiteoak, through his company Oakwood Capital, have been the major backer of the Goldstrike since its inception.

Heats are held with all horses starting from the front mark handicap before reverting to a set handicap dependent on their National Rating if progressing through to the final.

Monday, March 29 saw the four heats held, where the winners were Coppice, Its Mr Clooney, King Of Trumps and Gleneagle Warrior - the latter the most impressive of those saluting.

On the track, the nine-race card attracted quality entries and the even and competitive racing was backed up by the wagering, with just one odds-on favourite for the day.

Despite starting from the 20 metre impost for the final, Gleneagle Warrior was too strong, backing up his heat victory with a near one-and-a-half-metre margin over Coppice.

With nine races decided on Final day - Easter Sunday - the Marburg Club have always pitched the day as a Family Fun Day and this year’s event was no exception.

The bad: The weather in southeast Queensland has not been the kindest in recent weeks and combined with uncertainty of COVID-19 lockdown impacts, it looked set to scuttle the hard work of the Marburg Pacing Association on Easter Sunday.

With lockdown restrictions eased, heavy overnight rain on Saturday night and the forecast of further storm activity looked set to throw the Easter Sunday Eggstravaganza into disarray.

However, there was a reprieve, and the racing was able to proceed with the off-track activities all going ahead except for the jumping castle and the giant slide.

The weather Gods may not have had the biggest of smiles for the Marburg area but that did not stop a healthy crowd turning up for the best bush atmosphere within an hour of Brisbane.

Despite the inclement weather, there was still left plenty to see away from the main attraction of the horses.

The dodgem cars proved a hit with young and old, and Jess Finocchio was the winner of the Fashions on the Field sponsored by Elly Rae Fashions.

Plans for many of the mini-trotting community were also cast awry, with many competitors unable to attend the New South Wales Championships to be held at Tamworth.

Again, the Marburg club stepped up, offering extra mini-trot races at short notice with six races held on the day.

Full credit must also be bestowed upon track curator John Ballin who had the surface in pristine condition across both days of racing.

Not only were some fast times recorded, including a new track record at Monday’s meeting, the surface played fair and was in great order despite the weather for Sunday’s meeting.

The milestone: Multiple wins, maiden breaking wins and first Queensland wins were the order of the day at Marburg.

Shane Graham stole the show driving a treble - his first ever at Marburg - including victory in the main race behind Gleneagle Warrior.

The day started with a Graham win aboard the Mal Charlton-trained trotter Illawong Buzz, a horse that has proved to be a real handful in his career to date.

Charlton is the sixth trainer to try his hand with the six-year-old, while Graham is the 11th driver to take the reins aboard the enigmatic gelding.

Stepping out for his 23rd career start, a career that has been plagued by continual issues with his gait and manners, the son of Yankee Spider finally put it all together.

Sent straight to the front, he was flawless and the winning margin of over 26-metres perhaps gives an insight into the frustrations that have come along the way.

Gleneagle Warrior, trained by Vicki Rasmussen, was the second leg of the double for Graham, overcoming some traffic at the start and then being forced wider to avoid trouble at the 500 metre mark to claim the Goldstrike Final.

The final leg of the double was with Golightly, again for Vicki Rasmussen, claiming the last race of the day with an impressive nine-metre victory.

Taleah McMullen claimed a driving double with Melton Lucky for trainer and father John McMullen.

The second winner was with a newcomer to Queensland - Barkway Arnold- trained by herself.

The win of Barkway Arnold came at his first start since joining Taleah’s stable, the 10-time winner arriving from the New South Wales stable of Nathan Hoy.

The husband-and-wife team of Ryan and Danielle Veivers rounded out the multiple wins, combining for wins with Makinmefeelgood and Artistic Saint.

It was the second win at Marburg in two starts for Makinmefeelgood, the gelding also claiming victory at Monday’s fixture.

The wildcard: Gleneagle Warrior swept the Goldstrike series after wins in the heat and final, with each win coming in vastly different style.

Stepping cleanly to lead Monday’s heat, driver Shane Graham had the four-year-old rolling in front and never looked in danger in claiming a near six-metre victory.

The win set a new track record for the Marburg 2200-metre stand start, setting the benchmark at 2.00.4, rounded out by a sizzling closing 800-metre split.

Running his third quarter in 27.4 seconds, the gelding closed out in 28.4 seconds, the 55.8 seconds last 800 metres the fastest ever seen at the Marburg track.

For those who like a bit of a different slant on winner selection, after the event, the following extra factors relative to Gleneagle Warrior’s big win.

Race 7, the Oakwood Capital-Gold Strike Handicap — went to Gleneagle Warrior, owned by ex-pat Kiwi, Graham Harris, trained by Vicki Rasmussen and driven by her partner, Shane Graham.

Apart from the fact that the son of Shady Shark Hanover was the class horse of the field, he was the omen punter’s geographical dream.

Bred and raised at Monarch Farm, Mutdapilly, by Margaret and Vic, and trained by Vicki Rasmussen, who grew up at The Seven Mile at Rosewood the local boy was educated developed by his owner Graham Harris. The likeable, and genuinely modest Harris, over a long period in NZ, trained no fewer than five Group one winners. He now prefers to hand them on to other trainers when they show promise, on the grounds that, “they are better trainers than me”.

The next geographical factor in the equation is that, back in NZ, Graham Harris developed Hunka Hickling, a son of Miles McCool USA, which went on the to win a New Zealand Derby.

Miles McCool USA went on to stand at Monarch Farm, where, as we said, Gleneagle Warrior first saw the light of day. Whatever, GW is a very good horse, on the way up, and Graham, Vicki and Shane are going to have a lot of fun on the way.

The trifling sum of $14,844.00 jumped in on Sunday. It all helps.

Next events

MARBURG has three meetings in May. They are Monday, May 3, Sunday May 16, and Sunday May 23.

Honour board

UP the totem pole go the scores for Easter week off. It’s an Ipswich factor of 20/48.

On the driving scale, a not so incredible bias to the McMullen horde. If we go so far as to include Dani Veivers (nee McMullen), we get Taleah McMullen five wins, Pete McMullen five wins, Narissa McMullen three wins and Dani Veivers two wins. That’s 75% of the Ipswich effort driven by McMullens.

Not a whole heap of change in the training department. John McMullen had three winners, Mitchell Dawson - John’s nephew - had two winners. Ryan Veivers, married into the family, had two winners and the outsiders Darrell Graham and Peter Greig secured two winners apiece.

Albion Park, April 3: Square Dealer (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); B Mac C (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Majestic Simon (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Marburg, April 4: Reddy Fire (Paul Matis); Melton Lucky (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Barkway Arnold (Taleah McMullen); Artistic Saint (Dani Veivers for Ryan Veivers); Makinmefeelgood (Dani Veivers for Ryan Veivers).

Albion Park, April 6: Orlando Jolt (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); Shezaluckylady (Taleah McMullen for Murray Thomas); Left A Terror (Justin Elkins for Chris Monte); Moresco (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini).

Redcliffe, April 7: Chanceless Century (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Lanoch Boy (Nathan Dawson for Mitchell Dawson); Groovy Miss Annie (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig); Risky Buziness (Zac Chappenden for Lacey Hinze); Catch The Bouquet (Nathan Dawson for Mitchell Dawson); Elle Jay (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig).

Redcliffe, April 8: Ocean Lane (Shane Graham for Justin Pascoe); Chump Chop (Pete McMullen for Darren Ebert); Donny Jones (Narissa McMullen for Ron Wells); Aqua Cruiser (Narissa McMullen for Steve Coombs); Courageous Saint (Darrell Graham).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: Quinella 1-5 : Speedy Dominic (N McMullen) and Feelinforarainbow (M Elkins).

R2: Quinella 6-7: Blacks A Dance (P McMullen) and Slingshot (N Dawson).

R3: E/w 3: Our Bondi Beach (N Dawson).

R4: Quinella 4-8: Stinger Lindenny (D Veivers) and Saving Major Percy (N Dawson).

R5: Quinella 4-5: Leos Best (T Dixon) and Lilac Flash (K Rasmussen).

R6: E/w 1: Artful Maid (A Sanderson).

R7: E/w 3: Feel The Reign (P McMullen).

R8: E/w 1: Run Boy Run (P McMullen).

R9: Quinella 1-8: Maggie (A Sanderson) and Adreniline Rush (P McMullen).

R10: quinella 7-9: Northern Muscle (C Sneddon) and Majestic Simon (P McMullen).