Thank you Australia

Australia is a country that values freedom, egalitarianism, and mateship.

Some may dismiss this as being a mere cliché, however I - as an Australian Ahmadi Muslim - accept it as being the truth.

I was born in a country where the people of my community are persecuted for calling themselves Muslims and practicing their beliefs, which, centre upon the motto of "Love for all, hatred for none".

Australia has provided my family and I with the rights that not even my own birth-country could. And for that, I am grateful.

