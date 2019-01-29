Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Your Story

Thank you Australia

29th Jan 2019 9:48 AM

Australia is a country that values freedom, egalitarianism, and mateship.

Some may dismiss this as being a mere cliché, however I - as an Australian Ahmadi Muslim - accept it as being the truth.

I was born in a country where the people of my community are persecuted for calling themselves Muslims and practicing their beliefs, which, centre upon the motto of "Love for all, hatred for none".

Australia has provided my family and I with the rights that not even my own birth-country could. And for that, I am grateful.
 

Top Stories

    Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    premium_icon Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    News The franchisee requested thousands of dollars more in pre-payment just weeks before going bust.

    Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    premium_icon Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    Environment Ipswich would be free from smelly landfill under the wacky proposal

    Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    Crime The majority of the images were classified as Category 1

    New name, same old offending

    premium_icon New name, same old offending

    Crime 'Horrific' traffic record catches up with driver