Text threats before man’s stabbing death

A mother-of-two has been jailed after she stabbed her partner in ‘excessive self defence’. Picture: David Mariuz / AAP

A mother-of-two has been jailed after she stabbed her partner in ‘excessive self defence’. Picture: David Mariuz / AAP

A South Australian woman who suffered domestic abuse has been jailed after her “excessive self defence” killed her partner.

Krystal Graham, 27, was convicted for manslaughter after she once stabbed her partner – who is a convicted killer driver – Kane William Bowman in the chest with a knife in July 2018.

She was first charged with aggravated assault to cause serious harm after the incident at the Kilburn home she shared with the victim.

After Bowman died one week later, she was charged with his murder.

The mother-of-two pleaded not guilty on the grounds she acted in self defence, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter once the charge was lowered.

Bowman was sentenced to three-and-a-half years’ jail with a non-parole period of two years and three months in April 2017 after a hit-and-run crash at Ingle Farm in 2015 that killed father-of-two Kieran Hayward.

Graham was living with Bowman’s father while Bowman was in prison. She began writing to him and their five-month relationship began once he was released.

Krystal Graham was sentenced to four years’ jail with a non-parole period of three years. Picture: David Mariuz / AAP

Graham fronted the Adelaide Supreme Court on Thursday where she was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment with a non-parole period of three years.

Justice Anne Bampton said text messages between Graham and Bowman demonstrated a co-dependent relationship that was tainted by dysfunction, insecurities, allegations of unfaithfulness, opioid use and mutual verbal abuse.

The judge said the messages also revealed mutual emotional, verbal and physical domestic abuse.

“You would tell him that he makes you think you are a worthless piece of shit who gets beaten up for no reason on a daily basis,” Justice Bampton said.

“You also expressed your dismay at him bashing you and that he kept on hitting you.”

The court heard texts from July 16, two days before Bowman’s death, revealed he repeatedly told Graham not to come back home.

During continual communication the following day, the woman sent a message that read: “You couldn’t get the knife out of my hand with both your hands. You are so lucky you didn’t get stabbed, c**t.”

The mother-of-two stabbed her partner, Kane William Bowman, in the chest with a knife in July 2018. Picture: David Mariuz / AAP

Bowman again told Graham not to come to the house on the day of his death, but the woman replied and said she was on her way to collect her things.

The woman later sent another message that read: “You didn’t have to lay a hand on me for yelling. You’re lucky I didn’t stab you properly. I should have, while I had the chance, for punching me out.”



In her past appearance, the court heard the couple's relationship was “hostile” and the woman – who was pregnant at the time – believed she was about to be beaten which was why she picked up the knife during their argument.

Defence counsel Heath Barklay said Graham thought Bowman wouldn’t have attacked her while she had the knife in her hand. Instead he “ran at her”.

The lawyer asked Justice Bampton for his client to be handed a non-parole period less than the mandatory four-fifths of the sentence time, arguing Graham’s offending was on the “lower-end of the scale” for manslaughter.



Justice Anne Bampton said text messages between Graham and Bowman revealed mutual emotional, verbal and physical domestic abuse. Picture: David Mariuz / AAP

However, the judge found her actions were disproportionate to the threat she faced because she had not been physically abused before she picked up the weapon.

“You were aware of the way in which matters escalated, or were capable of escalating, when you armed yourself with a knife,” Justice Bampton said.



“I am not satisfied there is evidence before me that permits me to make a finding that Kane Bowman’s conduct was such that a non-parole period of four-fifths would be manifestly disproportionate to the circumstances of your offending and to your moral culpability.

“I accept that you are remorseful for stabbing Kane Bowman and that you suffer great anguish knowing that you killed your son’s father.”

Justice Bampton said there were no special reasons to fix a non-parole period less than four-fifths’ the sentence.

Originally published as Text threats before man’s stabbing death