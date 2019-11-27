Texas cops’ pledge on Aussie murder case

The Texas sheriff leading the hunt for the killers who broke into Australian dad Brenton Estorffe's home and shot him dead says investigators will not give up until the case is solved.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls declined to publicly disclose details that might harm the investigation but said interviews, surveillance operations and leads continue to be pursued more than one month after the tragedy.

He assured Mr Estorffe's wife, Angeleanna, the couple's one-year-old and three- year-old children, and family members in the US and Australia his team is making progress.

"We have been interviewing people, conducting surveillance," Sheriff Nehls said.

"I don't want to compromise the investigation but we are working very, very hard.

"We are working on some leads."

Mr Estorffe's death shocked residents of his adopted home town of Katy, Texas, near Houston.

Brenton Estorffe with his wife Angelenna Estorffe and children Asher and Eliana. Mr Estorffe was shot dead in October. Picture: Supplied

Just after midnight on October 16, the Estorffes were asleep in their home when intruders smashed a back window, entered the premises and shot dead Mr Estorffe when he confronted them in the living room.

Sheriff Nehls last month released a video taken by a residential surveillance camera of a potential getaway car.

The vehicle appeared to be a light-coloured four-door sedan with what was believed to be a sunroof.

Sheriff Troy Nehls said authorities were working on leads. Picture: Scott Dalton

Sheriffs also described one intruder as "dark-skinned", 180cm tall, with a medium build and wearing a dark-coloured hoodie.

The second intruder had dark coloured skin, was 182cm, and had a slim build and a buzz haircut.

A $US25,000 ($A37,000) reward has been offered for information leading to the capture of the men and a GoFundMe page set up to raise $US100,000 for Mrs Estorffe and her children has so far collected $US51,400.

Mr Estorffe, formerly from Mooloolaba on Queensland's Sunshine Coast who came to the US in 2011 to play American football as a punter for South Virginia University, celebrated his 29th birthday the evening before his death. The proud dad let his young children blow out the candles on his cake. Details like that and the Estorffe's idyllic family photos hanging on the walls at the murder scene shook the hardened detectives working the case.

Thanksgiving, a time for families to get together in the US, is on Thursday.

"I think about that young mother and the two young children," Sheriff Nehls said.

"She is going to have family with her and can you imagine going around the table and saying, 'What are you thankful for?'

"I just hope she has strong faith and I need her to truly know and understand the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office will stop at nothing to get this case solved as quickly as we can."