Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
No further cases of tuberculosis have been diagnosed.
No further cases of tuberculosis have been diagnosed.
Health

Testing continues after aged care worker’s TB diagnosis

kaitlyn smith
27th Nov 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NO further cases of tuberculosis have been confirmed following the diagnosis of a Rockhampton aged cared worker late last week.

A spokeswoman for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service on Friday morning said no new cases had been detected, though testing continued.

More than 70 close contacts underwent assessment on Monday after the worker tested positive for the infectious tuberculosis.

It is understood the patient had likely contracted the disease while overseas.

At least 29 aged care residents were later identified as close contacts, along with 42 other staff members.

RELATED: Aged care worker tests positive to tuberculosis

CQ Health Public Health director Dr Gulam Khandaker.
CQ Health Public Health director Dr Gulam Khandaker.

CQ Health Public Health director Dr Gulam Khandaker said the initial patient was currently in isolation and in good condition.

"This is no different in an aged care facility and that involves clinical screening and also lab testing, to find out if anyone has been exposed or developed tuberculosis and we take the treatment from there.

READ MORE: Evidence of transmission in Rocky tuberculosis case

READ MORE: Hundreds to be tested in Rocky student TB case

READ MORE: Rocky teen diagnosed with tuberculosis had travelled

"Over the weekend we have reviewed all of the residents in the aged care facility and I can confirm that none of the residents showed any symptoms of tuberculosis."

The recent scare comes close to three months after a North Rockhampton State High School student was confirmed to be infected with the disease.

Dr Khandaker said the two cases were unrelated.

More Stories

central queensland health and hospital service contact tracing dr gulam khandaker north rockhampton state high school tuberculosis
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hornets juniors carry ‘solid’ team focus into historic final

        Premium Content Hornets juniors carry ‘solid’ team focus into historic final

        Cricket Hitout at state under-15 titles prepares Ipswich young guns for shot at winning first Taverners cricket title.

        • 27th Nov 2020 12:30 PM
        Hospital slammed for exposing staff to virus risk

        Premium Content Hospital slammed for exposing staff to virus risk

        Health Ipswich Hospital under fire for “farcical” partial quarantine decisions

        Exclusive: How Mongols are dodging strict bikie laws

        Premium Content Exclusive: How Mongols are dodging strict bikie laws

        News Mongols OMCG members have started wearing NFL colours to get around tough bikie...

        Ipswich cricket’s ‘sergeant general’ in 50 match milestone

        Premium Content Ipswich cricket’s ‘sergeant general’ in 50 match milestone

        Cricket Bichel’s valuable contribution to starting and expanding women’s program in...