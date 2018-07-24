Test your noggin at Simpsons trivia night

Test your knowledge of The Simpsons at a trivia night on Thursday, July 26 to raise money for Ipswich Hospice.

DO you know what the 'J' in Homer J Simpson stands for?

Can you recall what Lisa Simpson's first word was?

Can you say with confidence who really shot Mr Burns?

These are the kind of things you will need to know if you want to be crowned the winner of The Simpson's Trivia night at Limelight Cinemas this Thursday, July 26.

The trivia night will test your knowledge of episodes from seasons 1-11, which covers everything from Krusty being framed for armed robbery to the joyous moment Apu and Manjula Nahasapeemapetilon welcome octuplets (it just rolls of your tongue and into your heart).

The questions will be shown on the cinema's big screen which will be a thrill for your team.

THE SIMPSONS: (L-R) Snowball II, Lisa, Marge, Maggie, Santa's Lil' Helper, Homer and Bart.

Tickets are $10 each and all money raised from the night will go towards the Ipswich Hospice.

Events coordinator for Ipswich Hospice, Kerryn Costello, is hoping fans of the yellow, four fingered family will come and join in on the fun.

"We are hoping Simpsons fans from the Ipswich community will get involved in this exciting new event to not only answer questions about their favourite television show but also support a great organisation,” she said.

"We are always looking for different ways to raise the money we need to continue to provide high quality of care and we think having trivia on the big screen is unique and can lead to a very entertaining evening.

"We invite everyone to join us for some fun, laughs and great prizes while supporting our organisation.

"We hope to see the 300 plus seat cinema full of Ipswich Hospice supporters and Simpsons trivia fans alike.”

So even if you come in last place, don't have a cow man, because you will be having a fun night out while raising money for a worthy cause.

Log onto Limelight Cinemas and search for the Simpsons Trivia to book.

All the fun will kick off at 7pm.