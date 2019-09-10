Test of stamina for Epic's cycling thousands

CHAIN REACTION: Novice and professional riders will attend this weekend's Epic Cycle at Hidden Vale Adventure Park.

THIS weekend the Ipswich region will play host to Queensland's largest mountain biking event, the Cycle Epic held at the Hidden Vale Adventure Park near Grandchester.

The two day event, sponsored by Flight Centre, starts on Saturday with a field of about 1400 competitors, making it one of the largest in Australia.

"Most of those entrants will be from southeast Queensland, although we have had enquiries from Denmark, USA, UK, NZ, Thailand,” organiser Hayden Brooks said.

"A few riders who are currently representing Australia at the World Championship in Canada are also flying in for the race, including last year's winner Cam Ivory.

"He along with the other top competitors will compete in the feature race on Sunday, the Flight Centre Sports and Events Cycle Epic 100km.

"They be competing for cash prizes with the male and female elites pocketing $2,500 each.

"But the weekend has something for everyone, from the novice riders, runners and walkers through to the professionals of each discipline, offering eight races and several categories to challenge and reward riders and runners alike.”

The Epic is one of three annual events held at the 4800ha estate, including the Giant 3PLUS3 race and the Merida 24HR.

The award-winning race began in 2002 with a bunch of mates challenging themselves on a 117 kilometre trail ride.

Over the past 16 years, it has gone through multiple evolution's, and most recently a track-building team - Australia's renowned World Trail - have worked hard to develop extensive tracks of an international standard.