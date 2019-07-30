Menu
Crime

Test drive puts mechanic's livelihood in jeopardy

Ross Irby
by
30th Jul 2019 3:55 PM
A MECHANIC taking a client's Triton ute for a test run was busted behind the wheel despite being disqualified by a court order.

For Stuart Wyllie his move has potentially placed his livelihood in jeopardy, after his snub at the law turned a brief disqualification of six months into two years off the road.

Stuart Cecil Wyllie, 65, from Ashwell near Rosewood, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when unlicensed, disqualified by a court order - type 2 vehicle related offence.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell said a police patrol saw Wyllie behind the wheel of a black Mitsubishi Triton in Rosewood on July 10.

Officers caught up with the ute, Wyllie saying he was taking it for a test drive as he was a mechanic.

"He was respectful and polite to police. Says he's been diagnosed with cancer, has medical issues," Sgt Caldwell said.

His earlier disqualification had been imposed by an Ipswich magistrate on May 29.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum noted Wyllie's regret.

Ms MacCallum fined Wyllie $600 - sent to SPER for a payment plan, and disqualified his licence for two years.

