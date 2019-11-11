Tess and Luke ‘didn’t deserve to win’ The Block

The team that complained they couldn't even bear to watch The Block because they'd been so bullied by producers ended up winning the competition, taking home $730,000 from the show they once said they wished they'd never gone on.

As Scott Cam said of Tess and Luke after last night's grand finale "Tell you what, they love The Block now".

How Tess and Luke won The Block

Tess and Luke's explosive interview saying they wished they'd never auditioned for the show because they'd been unfairly portrayed as lazy wasn't directly referenced on last night's auction episode - a missed opportunity for some good TV - but it didn't go unnoticed by fans.

But others were 'team dark horse' all the way.

It was also clear that the judges' warnings that Mark and Mitch's "party house" would bring down the value of that of their neighbours' Tess and Luke's property were unfounded.

Mark and Mitch had been the favourites, but their flipping of the design to incorporate an upstairs entertainment area didn't provoke the frenzied bidding that had been expected and they came last.

It seems Tess and Luke's genius idea of incorporating a second mini-apartment with separate entrance, the show's only spiral staircase providing extra access to the upstairs roof terrace and a formal separate dining room made all the difference.

But let's face it, there were no losers this season.

The "losing" team - Mark and Mitch - volunteered to go first knowing it might cost them the win but would likely set a good tone for the following sales, and took home $384,000.

Tess and Luke suddenly seem unconcerned about being “bullied”.

The might be kicking themselves for their selfless decision, after spending the entire season showing a more ruthless side, but the tearful pair further won fans over when they vowed to use their winnings for family.

"We've got a very sick granddaughter and it's going to take money to look after her," Mitch said.

Matt and El'ise headed home with $460,000 in profit, plus the car they won in the final week, bringing their total winnings up to half a million.

Third placegetters were the most-popular team - the divine Deb and Andy - who admitted they were preoccupied by the fact their house and community in Wallabi Point, NSW were under threat from Saturday's devastating NSW bushfires as the auctions were taking place.

Losers are grinners. They might have come last, but who wouldn’t be happy to come last with $384,000.

They headed home with $430,000.

"We can eat name brand two-minute noodles now," Andy told his kids. "Name brand."

Jesse and Mel came fourth with $388,000, their auction stopping and starting thanks to auction troll/Melbourne businessman Danny Wallis, who offered up tiny and confusing bids during his 15 minutes of fame, infuriating fans and breaking Scott Cam's brain as he tried to keep up to date with how much money the pair were making.

