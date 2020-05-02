Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The price of US Tesla shares has slumped after chief Elon Musk tweeted that the company's
The price of US Tesla shares has slumped after chief Elon Musk tweeted that the company's "stock price is too high".
Business

Tesla stock slides after Musk price tweet

2nd May 2020 7:37 AM

Tesla chief Elon Musk has posted several tweets, including one saying the electric car maker's stock was overpriced, that lead to a nearly 12-per-cent sell off on US markets.

Tesla stock dropped from an intra-day high of nearly $US770 to $US690 on the tweets.

"Tesla stock price is too high imo," Musk said on Twitter, using an abbreviation for in my opinion. Two minutes earlier he said: "I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house."

Minutes later, he tweeted on the coronavirus shutdowns, reiterating his position that the country should reopen.

"Now give people back their FREEDOM," a tweet said. Earlier in the week he dubbed as "fascist" some of the stay-at-home rules imposed by state and local governments.

On Friday, Musk also began to tweet a thread of the words to the US national anthem, ending with a question mark.

Musk's Twitter habits have in the past landed him in trouble with US regulators, with one case still ongoing.

Originally published as Tesla stock slides after Musk price tweet

elon musk sharemarket tesla

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bizarre final hours before teacher’s death

        premium_icon Bizarre final hours before teacher’s death

        Crime Anthony Stott swore, prayed and raised his hands and chanted on an erratic flight between Sydney and Brisbane. Hours later, he would be dead.

        Vets and rescuers plead with drivers to watch for animals

        premium_icon Vets and rescuers plead with drivers to watch for animals

        Environment New data released by RACQ has revealed May is the peak time for collisions between...

        Program launched to provide senior students with vital tech

        premium_icon Program launched to provide senior students with vital tech

        Education Linking Year 11 and 12 students with laptops and internet

        Cafe endeavours to support community

        premium_icon Cafe endeavours to support community

        News The cafe that’s giving back while also doing it tough