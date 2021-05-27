Tesla rival confirmed for Australia

European luxury brand gunning for a slice of the electric car market is set to arrive Down Under later this year.

European luxury brand gunning for a slice of the electric car market is set to arrive Down Under later this year.

Volvo's Polestar spin-off will sell its electric cars locally in the second half of this year.

Polestar originally started as Volvo's high-performance arm to rival the likes of Mercedes-AMG before transitioning to an electric car brand.

The company will have separate staff to Volvo, and sell cars directly to customers online.

Premium Polestar variants have oversized brakes and adjustable shocks.

Customers will be able to test-drive vehicles and talk to representatives at "Polestar spaces" in a similar arrangement to Tesla in Australia.

Polestar Australia managing director Samantha Johnson said the all-electric Polestar 2 "is expected to be launched locally by November 2021".

Polestar 2 models are available with a choice of three motors overseas.

"Polestar sees considerable potential in the Australian market, which is why it will be one of the first markets to launch as part of the company's Asia Pacific expansion."

Built on the same chassis as the popular XC40 crossover, the Polestar 2 is a high-riding electric sedan similar in size to the Tesla Model 3.

The eye-catching model is built in China, where a massive 11-inch touchscreen is at the centre of a vegan-friendly interior.

The Polestar’s dashboard is closely linked to Google.

The Polestar 2 will be the first car in Australian showrooms running on Google's latest software, bringing voice activated features as well as close integration with the American giant's mapping, calendars and search functions.

Prices and technical details for the Australian model are not available yet.

But we know it is offered overseas with three motors.

Volvo’s Polestar 2 has a high-riding sedan body.

The standard car has a 64kWh battery with a single 165kW motor offering at least 420 kilometres of range. A long range variant adds a bigger 78kWh battery and 170kW motor bringing 515 to 540 kilometres of claimed range.

The top model has the same battery with two electric motors delivering a combined 300kW of power, plus at least 450 kilometres of driving range.

European pricing for the model ranges from about €40,000 to €60,000 ($63,000 to $94,500).

Volvo launched the Polestar brand with a Supercars racing campaign.

The fastest version delivers a 4.7 second dash to 100km/h, and is available overseas with a "Performance Pack combining 20-inch wheels and Brembo brakes with motorsport-derived Ohlins shock absorbers featuring 20-stage adjustment.

Originally published as Tesla rival confirmed for Australia