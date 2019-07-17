Tesla hikes prices in shock move

Electric car maker Tesla has slashed its model range and increased prices on some models by 10 per cent as it works desperately to secure its first annual profit.

In the latest unexpected change from Californian car maker, Tesla has dropped the entry-level Standard Range versions of the Model S and Model X, instead forcing people to pay thousands of dollars more for better-equipped models.

The entry-level Model X has been deleted from the brand’s local line-up.

The price of entry for the Model S has jumped from $131,570 drive-away (using pricing in NSW) to $145,290 for the car known as the Long Range model (it has a larger battery capacity so can be driven further on a charge).

The Model X SUV has had a similar jump, stepping up from $140,850 as a Standard Range model that is no longer available to $156,646 for the Long Range that now kicks off the line-up.

Top spec Tesla Model S versions now come with Ludicrous mode as standard.

There is a consolation for those looking to purchase more powerful versions of the Model S and Model X: the Performance models now include the previously-optional Ludicrous mode (for faster acceleration) as part of the package.

Not that Tesla is opening the flood gates with options.

The "Full Self-Driving Capability" feature promised for late in 2019 is still an option, officially priced at $8500. But it adds more like $11,500 once you pay taxes such as luxury car tax.

Tesla has increased the prices of several models by as much as 10 per cent.

It is claimed to include the ability for the car to find you in a carpark as well as "automatic driving on city streets" and "navigate on Autopilot: automatic driving from highway on-ramp to off-ramp including interchanges and overtaking slower cars".

In true Tesla style there are some caveats, a disclaimer warning: "The current features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous. The future use of these features without supervision is dependent on achieving reliability far in excess of human drivers as demonstrated by billions of miles of experience, as well as regulatory approval, which may take longer in some jurisdictions."

So, it's the type of 'self-driving' car that still requires a driver to do much of the driving …