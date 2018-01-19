Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man in court over collection of bear, lion, wolf body parts

A babirusa, or deer pig, skull seized from the home of Terry Dalkos by the federal Department of the Environment and Energy. Picture: Supplied.
A babirusa, or deer pig, skull seized from the home of Terry Dalkos by the federal Department of the Environment and Energy. Picture: Supplied.
by Sean Fewster

A NORWOOD man's macabre menagerie of leopard, bear, lion, wolf, cheetah, orang-utan and deer pig body parts has landed him a hefty fine and a federal criminal conviction.

The Adelaide Magistrates Court has fined Terry Dalkos $4000 for multiple breaches of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES.

Dalkos' conviction stems from a joint investigation by the federal Department of the Environment and Energy's Office of Compliance and Australian Museum experts.

A mounted skin of an Asiatic Black Bear, seized from the Norwood home of Terry Dalkos. Picture: Commonwealth Department of the Environment and Energy
A mounted skin of an Asiatic Black Bear, seized from the Norwood home of Terry Dalkos. Picture: Commonwealth Department of the Environment and Energy

He is the third person prosecuted under the international law in the past two years, following an aquarium owner and an aquaculture guru who smuggled exotic fish into Australia.

Huy Ca Truong and Kuok Weai Alex Chang received two-year, $1000 bonds for threatening the nation's biodiversity with their "complete disregard" for the animals.

Dalkos, 49, pleaded guilty in the Adelaide Magistrates Court to nine counts of possessing and one count of importing animal specimens deemed illegal under CITES.

The skin of a lion seized from the Norwood home of Terry Dalkos. Picture: Commonwealth Department of the Environment and Energy
The skin of a lion seized from the Norwood home of Terry Dalkos. Picture: Commonwealth Department of the Environment and Energy

It is illegal to possess and import CITES-listed species without a permit, as Australia is a signatory to the Convention.

Dalkos faced a maximum sentence of 10 years' jail and a fine of up to $210,000.

In July 2016, federal officers raided his home and seized specimens of leopards, bears, lions, a gray wolf, a cheetah and an organgutan.

Skulls of bears, primates and a felid at the Norwood home of Terry Dalkos. Picture: Commonwealth Department of the Environment and Energy
Skulls of bears, primates and a felid at the Norwood home of Terry Dalkos. Picture: Commonwealth Department of the Environment and Energy

They also recovered the skull of a babirusa or "deer pig".

Australian Museum staff subsequently identified eight of the specimens as being listed under CITES.

Dalkos, meanwhile, admitted having sold other CITES-listed specimens including bears, a cheetah, lions, organgutans and primates.

The skin of a lion seized from the Norwood home of Terry Dalkos. Picture: Commonwealth Department of the Environment and Energy
The skin of a lion seized from the Norwood home of Terry Dalkos. Picture: Commonwealth Department of the Environment and Energy

 

The skin of a lion seized from the Norwood home of Terry Dalkos. Picture: Commonwealth Department of the Environment and Energy
The skin of a lion seized from the Norwood home of Terry Dalkos. Picture: Commonwealth Department of the Environment and Energy

 

In a statement, the department said the illegal wildlife trade was "worth billions globally, with thousands of endangered animals killed per year for profit".

"Wildlife trafficking is driving the decline of many species around the world," it said.

"The Australian Government is committed to protecting and conserving endangered plants and animals."

Topics:  abuse animal

UPDATE: Woman hurt in collision with suspected stolen car

UPDATE: Woman hurt in collision with suspected stolen car

"Our car is written off and it has put her in hospital."

Clever kids tune into passion while learning life skills

Connor Khammanipong, Pippa Ellis and Isaac Saban at the USQ gifted children workshop on Friday.

The School Enrichment program taking learning beyond the classroom

VIDEO: Vet, dogs evacuated as firefighters fight shed fire

Dogs evacuated from AWLQ vet clinic on Tiger Street after a shed fire next door on Friday.

The three metre square structure went up in flames just after 2.20pm

WATCH: Car thieves flee high-speed crash

A crash involving a stolen four wheel drive at Brassall on Friday morning.

Police on hunt for driver and passengers who fled crash

Local Partners