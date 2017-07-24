26°
Terrorists need be targeted by high-tech weapons: police

Renee Viellaris | 24th Jul 2017 5:43 AM
The crime-fighting list includes vehicle-mounted disruption devices that can stop vehicles – such as that driven to plough down pedestrians in Melbourne in January – in their tracks. Picture: Tony Gough
COUNTER-terrorism police are using drones the size of flies to spy and gather intelligence on suspected jihadists.

The stunning capability used by law enforcement agencies to keep Australians safe was disclosed as Queensland counter-terrorism police released a much-needed wishlist to help prevent an attack on home soil.

 

Counter-terrorism police are already using drones the size of flies to spy and gather intelligence on suspected jihadists.
It is unusual for counter-terrorism police to reveal the weapons they use to foil crime, underlying the desperation of frontline officers who are monitoring more than 100 suspects at any one time.

The crime-fighting list includes armoured vehicles that can withstand extreme fire power, plus vehicle-mounted electronic disruption devices that can stop vehicles in their tracks.

Topics:  counter-terrorism police terrorism