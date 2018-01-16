‘Sorry’ woman who cleaned up murder victim’s blood avoids jail

A WOMAN who mopped up a man's blood while her partner drove away to kill him, singing "We Murderers, Baby", has avoided jail - and apologised for her crime.

Terrilee Jordan admitted, in the Supreme Court, she cleaned Jayson Doelz' blood off the floors and carport of a Pooraka house after he was viciously bashed in 2012.

However, she denied knowing her then-partner and his two friends intended to murder the father of two when they loaded him into the boot of a car and drove off.

On Tuesday, Justice David Lovell jailed Jordan for three months - but ordered she be released on a suspended sentence.

Outside court her lawyer, Andrew Ey, said Jordan was "very pleased" with the outcome of her case.

"She would like to express, through me, her apology for her involvement in this matter," he said.

"She never understood the seriousness of the incident, nor that murder was to befall the victim ... nevertheless, she is extremely sorry."

Murder victim Jayson Doelz. Picture: Facebook

Jordan, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of assisting an offender who intentionally caused serious harm to another person.

She committed that offence after her then-partner, Kim Wayne Barnes, and his friend Chad Badcock bashed Mr Doelz over a lost pair of sunglasses.

Last month, Barnes, Badcock and Shane Muckray were convicted of murdering Mr Doelz, whose body was found dumped at Kersbrook.

The jury in their trial heard the trio drank alcohol and sang the rap song "We Murderers, Baby" as they drove Mr Doelz, who was in the boot, to his death.

In sentencing on Tuesday, Justice Lovell said the case was serious, but he accepted Jordan played no role in and had no knowledge of the murder plot.

"You were there when Barnes and Badcock assaulted Mr Doelz during the course of the afternoon," he said.

The assault was violent and continued for some time, both inside and outside the house.

"When they left, you assisted in cleaning blood from the living room, driveway and carport floor ... it would have taken considerable effort to clean up."

Justice Lovell said Jordan had endured violence at Barnes' hands during their relationship, and noted one of their two children was severely disabled and required ongoing care.

He said her only prior offence was lying about the driver of a car involved in a series of thefts, saying it "may have been" she was "covering" for Barnes.

Jordan was released on a $100 bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.