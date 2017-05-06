Terrifying ordeal for Munbilla man after utility stolen

CALLOUS: Thieves have stolen vehicles from Munbilla and Kalbar, putting a Munbilla man through a terrifying ordeal in the process.

A MUNBILLA man has undergone a terrifying ordeal after his Toyota Landcruiser utility was stolen in the early hours of this morning.

After chasing the thieves of his utility at 4.20am in another of his vehicles on his Munbilla Rd property, the 44-year-old was then rammed by a driver of a stolen Mazda Bravo ute and subsequently dragged behind it.

The thieves had earlier arrived in the Mazda, stolen from North Maclean in NSW earlier, with one of them then driving off in the Landcruiser, awakening the 44-year-old in the process.

The man pursued his stolen utility and caught up with it, when the offender in the Mazda rammed his car off the road, through a fence and into a paddock.

The victim jumped out of his car and attempted to take the keys from the ignition of the stolen Mazda ute when the driver punched him repeatedly in the face and then accelerated, dragging the man along.

The 44-year-old man sustained numerous non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital after calling police.

Ipswich Inspector Mel Adams said the offenders in the stolen Mazda and Landcruiser left the scene and shortly afterwards the Mazda was dumped on Munbilla Rd, Kalbar.

"Then another vehicle, a Ford utility, was stolen from another residence at that location,” she said.

"Again the home owner was disturbed and attempted to intercept the offenders but failed and subsequently notified police.”

Then shortly after 6.15am the stolen Landcruiser was identified by police who attempted to intercept the vehicle on the Cunningham Hwy near the Yamanto exit.

The vehicle accelerated and went through a red light at Ripley Rd and Reif St, Flinders View and Insp Adams said police then made a judgement call and called off any pursuit.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate the vehicles, a grey 2008 Toyota Landcruiser with QLD registration 497LCZ and a white 2014 Ford Ranger Utility with QLD registration 448WBO.

Insp Adams said police have several leads they are pursuing.

She said the Munbilla man suffered bruises and abrasions and that she felt for him and his family.

"That is a traumatic thing to wake up to,” she said.

She said there were at least two offenders involved in the thefts. The gender of the thieves is yet to be determined.

Insp Adams encouraged people in rural areas to secure their properties and vehicles and to let police know if there was something unusual going on.

Anyone who may have further information about either incident is being urged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.