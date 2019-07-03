Menu
Goonyella Riverside mine.
Goonyella Riverside mine. Melanie Whiting
TERRIFYING: Driver trapped for hours in mine truck roll

Melanie Whiting
3rd Jul 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:32 PM
A MINER was trapped for hours in a terrifying ordeal after the truck they were driving rolled from the top of a dump more than 30 metres high at Goonyella Riverside mine.

The driver escaped Friday night's ordeal uninjured after being trapped in the truck for more than two hours before being freed.

A CFMEU spokeswoman said this was the third incident in about six weeks at Goonyella Riverside mine where a vehicle had gone through a safety berm - a barrier built from earth designed to stop vehicles falling down edges within a mine.

"At a neighbouring BHP mine, Peak Downs, there have been three incidents this year of vehicles going through safety berms and rolling or tipping," the spokeswoman said.

"The union is very concerned about the adequacy of safety berms in open cut mines, especially with the size and weight of newer trucks meaning they have far greater speed and momentum."

 

A photo taken at the Goonyella Riverside Mine of the truck roll.
A photo taken at the Goonyella Riverside Mine of the truck roll. Contributed

Goonyella Riverside is a large open cut coal mine in the Bowen Basin, located about 30km north of Moranbah.

A BMA spokesman said Friday's incident occurred when a dump truck was reversing back to tip a load of material, with the truck coming to rest on its side.

"The driver was uninjured and was removed safely from the truck," the spokesman said.

"A full internal safety investigation is being conducted. Actions and controls will be implemented and learnings shared.

"Our commitment to safe operations is the highest priority at all BMA sites."

The truck roll came just days after South Mackay father and grandfather David Routledge was tragically killed after a high wall collapsed on the excavator he was inside at Middlemount Mine.

It marked the third death in six months at a Queensland coal mine.

