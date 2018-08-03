Bus driver goes extra mile for terrified girl, 9

REUNITED: Samantha Gill, 9, thanks driver John Sargeant for waiting with her after she caught the wrong bus.

A KIND driver has gone above and beyond to help a terrified girl trapped on a bus travelling to somewhere other than her school.

Nine-year-old Samantha Gill jumped on her morning bus last week to find it travelling in the wrong direction.

The bubbly student knew something was wrong when the bus passed Redbank Plains State School.

"It made me feel terrified," Sammy said.

"I told the bus driver and he was speaking into a walkie-talkie."

John Sargeant was the driver of Samantha's bus - which she wrongly caught earlier in the morning.

Mr Sargeant immediately began contacting other buses in the area to work out how to get the Redbank State School student to her morning class.

After working out the route, Mr Sargeant waited for half-an-hour with the Year 4 student at Redbank Town Square until the correct bus came to collect her.

"It made me feel happy that I didn't have to feel scared," Sammy said.

Her grandmother Kim Douglass did not find out about the morning drama until a few days later.

She then took to Facebook to thank Mr Sargeant for looking over her granddaughter that cool morning.

"I wanted to put the post up to thank the driver," she said.

"I wanted to reach out and say thank you for looking after my girl.

"I didn't expect there to be so many comments."

Yesterday morning the driver was reunited with his appreciative passenger at the Westside Bus Co depot at Redbank.

Mrs Douglass and Sammy handed Mr Sargeant a box of chocolates to thank him for going above and beyond.

"She's very precious to me and the thought she might have been in an unfamiliar place scared me," Mrs Douglass said.

"I was appreciative of the driver taking the time to do something like that."

She hoped more people would go to similar efforts as Mr Sargeant.

"People are too quick to complain and there's not enough show of appreciation these days," she said.

"It was a really nice thing to do."

Samantha said she was thankful for Mr Sargeant's efforts to get her to school where she could be reunited with her friends.