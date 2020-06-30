Terrified girl stuck in vending machine

“I had to break the machine open myself with a chisel I grabbed on the way when I jumped in the car."

AN ANGRY dad is demanding answers after his young daughter had her arm stuck in a vending machine for almost an hour at a Brisbane shopping centre.

Martin Kristofferson's eight-year-old daughter had joy turned to disaster last Thursday at Wynnum Plaza when she reached in a vending machine to retrieve a prize but then couldn't get her arm out.

Mr Kristofferson said she was terrified and left with her arm stuck in the machine for 40 minutes before he broke her out himself.

"I received the phone call at work, so I raced to the (Wynnum) Plaza and by this time she would have been stuck 10 to 15 minutes," he said.

Young girl with arm stuck in vending machine at Wynnum Plaza

"Centre management had not called emergency services yet until I told them to do so.

"So I was pretty disappointed and worried for my daughter.

"I had to break the machine open myself with a chisel I grabbed on the way when I jumped in the car.

"Centre management didn't have any keys and the phone number on the machine just rang out.

Martin Kristofferson trying to get his daughter's arm out.

"I tried to contact management first to work out what to do, but I literally got told 'what do you want' and the manager is on leave so he may call me back."

Mr Kristofferson said it was very concerning, especially after he had been at the centre when another young girl had her arm stuck in a vending machine.

"(Fixing this problem) should be a priority," Wynnum Plaza general manager Michael Belfield, General Manager said.

"Wynnum Plaza is aware of an incident which occurred on Thursday 25 June 2020 whereby a child was attempting to retrieve a prize from a skilltester machine and has subsequently trapped her arm in the prize chute," he said.

"Once notified, Security and Centre Management staff immediately responded and requested the presence of emergency services with QFES and QAS attending the incident."

Originally published as Terrified girl stuck in vending machine