Terrific trio injected into Ipswich line-up, watch them live

Ipswich State High prop Kulikefu Finefeuiaka is one of three new faces in the Langer Cup side tackling St Mary’s in Toowoomba.

IPSWICH State High's depth and exceptional youth talent will be showcased with three players making their Langer Cup debut against St Mary's in Toowoomba.

Kulikefu 'Kuli' Finefeuiaki, Samson Sausaso and Toby Weblock come into the squad for today's 4pm away match.

Head coach Josh Bretherton was thrilled to give the trio an opportunity after Ipswich State High's 22-10 loss to competition hotshots Palm Beach Currumbin in their Langer Cup opener.

"Kuli is a 17-year-old, year 11 student who went very close to being picked in the first round,'' Bretherton said.

"He was doing everything right so we expected him to play Firsts at some point anyway.''

Kuli will enter the fray as a prop, also being a backrower.

"He's very talented, an elite footballer at that age so excited about what he can do,'' Bretherton said.

Sausao is another prop. He's in for Elijuwhon Suavai who received a head knock last week and was being rested as a precaution.

"Samson's getting his debut, a year 11 as well, so it's really good for us to get some youth in there that will good for us in the future,'' Bretherton said.

Weblock is a year 12 student given his chance with Tommy Luhrman serving a one-match suspension after being put on report for a lift that got away from him in last week's game.

"Toby is someone who has just been doing a really fantastic job of his training,'' the coach said.

"Getting all the little things that you expect right. And when he went and played Reserve Grade last week, he was given a couple of really specific tasks and he went out and executed them perfectly, so he gets his opportunity.''

Today's Opens match is at 4pm.

Ipswich State High School rugby league head coach Josh Bretherton. Picture: David Lems

The main lesson out of last week's loss was the need for better ball control, a priority at Ipswich State High training preparing for today's game.

"(I was) happy with how they worked in the second half and the effort they put in the whole game,'' Bretherton said.

"They kept that at a good level and certainly their defensive effort was very good early in the game when things weren't going well for us. They scrambled well in defence.

"Hopefully those attributes are something that help us be successful.''

The team had a few training sessions focused on the value of completions.

"We really want to lift our contact scores, be more physical at the point of impact so we've done a lot of work around that,'' he said.

Ipswich State High also spent time at their final training session on some special moves around the ruck to improve their attacking options.

Ipswich State High's co-captain Lachlan Williamson works hard to fend off the Palm Beach Currumbin tackler in the Langer Cup opener. Picture: Jerad Williams

As for the new Schoolboy Footy Show launched on the QT website on Monday night, Bretherton was pleased to see the positive development.

"They did a pretty good job and we (Ipswich State High) got a couple of good moments on there, which was really nice,'' he said.

The Ipswich State High squad for today's 4pm match is: Deijion Leugaimafa, Damien Burrows, Sam Madden, Evander Tere-Rongotaua, Zoro Fonoti, Mason Pintegne, Lachlan Williamson, Ilai Tuia, Riley Morris, Samson Sauaso, Amazaiya Leoplo, Waylon Fiaii, Daniel Ah Chong, Josiah Pahulu, Kenny Henry-Taua, Fred Fangupo, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Toby Weblock, Fonofili Logoileu, Mitchell Wallace.