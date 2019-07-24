Terrific Goodna support helps Angela return to best

VERSATILE netballer Angela Ray has an added reason to enjoy sharing in the success of the Goodna Sapphires this season.

She's just happy to be back playing for the South East Queensland Cup defending champions after a major scare.

"After fracturing a bone in my arm in the second half of the season last year against Cornubia I wasn't sure on how long I would be out for,'' Ray said.

"After six months of treatment and recovery time I feel this year I've come back stronger.

"I've had great support from the Sapphires team on my return and am definitely enjoying my netball at the moment.''

Helping her team beat third-placed Pine Rivers 80-41 to remain unbeaten enhanced that satisfaction for the Sapphires' wing attack who can switch to centre or goal attack if needed.

"It was a great win,'' Ray said. "We rewarded our turnovers and played a smart and safe game.

"Pine Rivers defence end did try some interesting set plays against us. However we managed to work around that, still being able to feed into both goal shooter Chrissy (Peever) and goal attack Renae Kalalo.

"Pine Rivers is a good team and we do have to work hard to achieve the end result. They are a team that make us have to stand up, that's for sure.''

However, Ray said the gap between the top two SEQ Cup sides and the remainder of the Pool A teams was evident.

She offered her insights into why the Sapphires were so consistently strong.

"Playing together for many years and knowing each other's strengths definitely helps us each week,'' she said.

"Having lots of experience in the team and the Sapphires being so versatile, we are able to make changes when needed which still keeps the flow strong.''

Ray has been been with the Sapphires since the team was formed to enter the 2017 Queensland Premier League.

After her injury scare last season, she has played every game this year.

"I keep motivated by setting myself goals for each quarter and giving it my all no matter what the score is,'' she said.

Ray started playing outdoor netball for Redlands aged eight, advancing to representative level as a teenager.

She was later selected in the Dairy Farmers Cup Leagues for Tigers, Wildcats and Lions Tier 2 team, which is now involved in the Sapphires and Ruby Series.

While playing outdoor netball, she started playing indoor netball.

Ray has been selected to play indoor netball for Queensland at under-18, under-21 and open women's divisions.

She was also selected in an honorary All-Star Indoor Australian teams.

She is currently in the Queensland open women's indoor team preparing for the nationals in Adelaide in October. Teammate Renee Keith is another Sapphires regular in the state team.

Ray's other honours including playing three years in a row with the Queensland Mixed Suns team. She made the Australian Mixed outdoor side taking on New Zealand in 2011.

She enjoys keeping fit with family and friends, especially with her brother Jarrod, who is a personal trainer.

Ray also enjoys watching her partner Brenton Gault pursue his drag racing passion racing a Holden one-tonner and 69 Camaro in the super sedan bracket at Willowbank Raceway.

The Sapphires play QUT in Thursday night's match at the Queensland State Netball Centre.