Terrific double as Ipswich college remains on top

Players in the St Peter Claver College Open netball team gave their all to win the CISSSA and Brisbane Metropolitan premiership for the first time in 15 years.

THE St Peter Claver College netball program continues to reach new heights with students achieving more incredible success at the Combined Ipswich Secondary Schools Sporting Association (CISSSA) and Brisbane Metropolitan finals.

St Peter Claver College (SPCC) teams with two coveted titles.

After securing victory in the Year 7 competition in 2019, the College's Year 8 team clinched back-to-back premierships. The SPCC netballers combined in a dominant performance over Corinda State High School, winning by a jaw-dropping 56-15.

SPCC Head of Sport Sarah Cassin, a former representative netballer, said the young team had considerable talent in its ranks.

"They haven't lost a game as a team since starting at Claver as Year 7s last year, so they weren't about to let the fact that they were missing three key players due to injury slow them down," she said.

The St Peter Claver College Year 8 netball team that won back-to-back CISSSA and Brisbane Metropolitan premierships.

The Open SPCC girls made it two-for-two by breaking their 15-year drought. They emerged victorious from a nailbiting game against Corinda State High School, winning 47-43.

SPCC Open's coach Amy Fatialofa said dedication was at the heart of the historic win.

"On paper Corinda was definitely the stronger team, so we went in as the underdogs," she said.

"It may sound cliche but the girls have built an incredible team culture where giving up just isn't an option and that's what carried them all the way this year."

Open's centre Charlotte Hegvold said the nailbiting game had a cliffhanger conclusion.

"The game was neck and neck the whole time and because we couldn't see the score there were times when we didn't know who was leading, but we knew we just had to keep going," she said.

"We looked over to the score table when time was called, and they pointed to our team as the winner."

Open team wing defence Makenzie Verrall said SPCC had a lot to be proud of.

"The other team had the lead in the third quarter, and we were exhausted and could have easily given up, but we stuck to what we knew, and we gave it everything to come back strong," she said.

"We didn't just want to win it for the College - we wanted to win for ourselves, for the Year 12s that are leaving and for our coaches."

The Metropolitan finals are made up of 14 districts in the Brisbane/Ipswich area. Teams must first win the District series to qualify for the Metro finals.

From these two premiership winning teams, six players were selected for Met West in 2020 which is a testament to the success of the SPCC Netball Program.

Cassin said special mentions must go to Kirsten-Lupe Tanielu and Hegvold.

Tanielu was recently awarded Met West 13-15 Years Most Valuable Player and was selected for the Queensland 13-15 Years Merit team.

Departing senior Hegvold has a four-year basketball scholarship to Weber State University in Utah, USA, in 2021.

"All of these girls have shown great leadership in a tough year and they pass on and continue to foster an ever-growing Claver netball legacy,'' Cassin said.

St Peter Claver College looks to round out a successful year at the Vicki Wilson Shield State Championships over the October long weekend.

The junior team (years 7-9) is one of 20 to have qualified for the competition with players determined to improve upon last year's placing.