‘Terrible tragedy’: Home And Away actor found dead

Ben Unwin (middle) on Home And Away with Kimberley Cooper and Michael Piccirilli in 1999. Picture: Channel 7

Ben Unwin (middle) on Home And Away with Kimberley Cooper and Michael Piccirilli in 1999. Picture: Channel 7

Former Home And Away actor Ben Unwin has died at the age of 41.

NSW Police confirmed the body of the former actor was discovered on a remote property near Nimbin on August 14.

"Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian, responding to a concern for welfare," a statement read. "The body of a 41-year-old man was located. The death has not been treated as suspicious."

Unwin and former castmate Isla Fisher.

Unwin in 1997.

Unwin was known for playing Jesse McGregor over two stints, first from 1996 to 2000 and again from 2002 to 2005.

A Channel 7 spokesperson said: "Cast and crew from Home And Away are saddened to learn of the passing of former cast mate, Ben Unwin. Ben's work in the role of Jesse McGregor is remembered with much affection. Ben's family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers."

Unwin's other television credits include Eggshells and G.P.

Current cast member Lynne McGranger paid tribute to Unwin, calling his death a “terrible tragedy”. Picture: Robert Rosen

He was nominated for a Most Popular New Talent Logie Award in 1997, as well as a British National Television Award for Most Popular Newcomer that same year.

After Home And Away, he secured a law degree and worked as a solicitor.

Lynne McGranger, one of the longest serving cast members on the show, was shocked to hear the news.

"What a terrible tragedy," she said. "Sending my deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Lifeline: 13 11 14