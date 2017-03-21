'Terrible' training puts bouncers, clubbers lives at risks

Security guards are not prepared for life in the job, says one bouncer.

TRAINING for nightclub bouncers is so inadequate, an Ipswich security professional has had to teach himself vital safety manoeuvres.

Security firms and people who are employed in the industry must be licensed to work in Queensland.

However some courses offer as little as two days of contact time, says Peter.

"Security guard training is ridiculous," he said.

"If you pay the $200, if you're on the dole you might pay $90, you're pretty much guaranteed a Cert 2 or 3 with first aid and that's dangerous."

Peter holds a Cert 2 and 3 in security operations, a close personal protection certificate and full first aid qualifications.

"I did my initial training in two weeks on campus but I did kick boxing and some wrestling outside of that," he said.

"If I hadn't had the extra cage fighting experience that I had I would have died when I started in Toowoomba."