Old photos inspire McGill, TGS upset Nudgee

Last week St Joseph's Gregory Terrace director of cricket Blair Copelin sent his opener Nick McGill photos of an innings three years ago when he made 72. The images were accompanied by a message: "Make it a 100 this time''.

And today McGill delivered 176 not out as Terrace defeated Anglican Church Grammar School in GPS First XI cricket.

The innings of 72 in 2017 which Copelin referred to was ironically also against Churchie.

"It (the old photos) was a timely reminder to him that he is a better player now than he was two years ago,'' Copelin said.

McGill's 167 ball innings, supported by Toby Snell (83) and Edward Backstrom (61 not out, 36 balls), sent Terrace hurtling to a match winning 1-350 (50 overs).

In reply Churchie had a crack when openers Prosser and Burger each made 30s, but from 0-78 Churchie slid to 4-90 and eventually made 129, with that man McGill taking 3-13 with his off-spin.

Although he scored at better than a run-a-ball, McGill's innings was stuff out of Sir Donald Bradman's 1990 book The Art Of Cricket.

Towards the end he had the audacity to reserve sweep and even reverse hook, but in the main McGill's innings was a throw back in time. "It was a flash back to the past,'' Copelin said.

The magnitude of McGill's innings was reward for his hard work because last season was not always beer and skittles for McGill.

"He had a tough season last year,'' Copelin said.

"But I don't know anyone who has been successful who has not had that type of tough season.''

St Joseph's Nick McGill takes a catch earlier in the season. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

A Queensland under 17 representative and club player at Valley, McGill had help against Churchie from opening partner Snell and then Backstrom.

"Nick was fortunate to have them,'' Copelin said.

Snell, whose brother plays first grade at Western Suburbs, combined beautifully with McGill to add 190, overcoming Churchie pair Jack Anning (0-22, 10 overs) and Tom Storen (0-36, 10 overs) who did their best to mount pressure.

Churchie had some excellent lower level performances, however. In the 8As, Clancy Brady scored 96 while Churchie bowlers Henry Anning (7As, 5-16) and Tom Munro (11Bs, 5-39) also took wickets.

Brisbane Grammar batsmen Matthew Luckhart and Daniel Athanasellis against TSS. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

In Toowoomba, TGS rode to an upset victory over previously unbeaten St Joseph's Nudgee College on the back of a century to opener Mitchell Doolan and an efficient bowling performance.

Doolan's 109 from 104 balls rebounded Toowoomba Grammar to an impressive 6-228 which even the Nudgee batting line-up found out of reach. Nudgee were all out for 100.

With the ball for TGS bowler Elijah McRae swept in quicker than the easterly breeze to dislodge Nudgee top order batsmen Jet Liebke, Vidur Seghal and the dangerous Mitchell Pascoe. Within the blink of an eye Nudgee were 3-18.

Nudgee College opener Jet Liebke. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

In past matches Noah McFadyen and Connor Carroll have rescued Nudgee, but there was no recovery from Nudgee as Daniel Brown and Morgan Galvin worked their way through the batting line-up.

Nudgee coach Terry Oliver had pencilled the match as a danger game for his side, having watched TGS challenge TSS and Gregory Terrace across the opening rounds of the season.

TSS bowler Ky Newitt celebrates a wicket. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

And so it turned out to be as Doolan, a right handed boarder from Mackay, rose to heights higher than the Toowoomba Range escarpment to quell the Nudgee bowlers.

"He had been basically coming into form and today he found form and managed a hundred,'' said TGS director of sport and activities Wes Dunne.

Dunne suggested TGS were building toward a win.

"With cricket it is the rub of the green,'' he said. "The Terrace game, we put it to them and the TSS game could have gone either way,'' Dunne said.

There was also good news for TGS in the 10As with a century from batsman Daly Guest who reached 101 not out.

Nudgee batsman Vidur Seghal. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

At Ipswich, Brisbane Boys College's Charlie Bell took six catches as BBC won its second match of the season with a last gasp win, this time over brave Ipswich Grammar School.

Ipswich Grammar scored 192 and BCC replied with 5-192, winning with six balls to spare.

BBC walked the tightrope but Ali Zaidi and Flynn Brien, both 29 not out, reeled in 30 runs off four overs.

Bell claimed an early caught and bowled when he snared inform IGS opener Danny Young for nine, then feasted on another five catching opportunities presented to him by his bowling mates.

Max Carlyon (2-22) and Aidan McWhirter (1-22) were outstanding for BBC, but not for the first time this season IGS rose from canvas to counterpunch.

Aiden McWhirter of BBC. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)

Tailer-enders Mitchell Harsant (24) and Sean Seaward (33) took IGS from 8-129 to a more than competitive 192 and the contest was on for young and old.

Before Harsant and Seaward rallied late, IGS wicket keeper Cody Pyne broke the shackles with an enterprising 57 (87 balls) while Lachlan Bell crafted a gritty 25 across 98 minutes of defiance in support of Pyne.

But Carlyon had Bell caught by his name sake Charlie Bell and then Flynn Brien snared the vital wicket of Pyne, bowling him to reduce IGS from 2-86 to 6-113.

However, the batting gained traction again when Harsant and Seawood hit out as IGS added a vital 52 across the final 10 overs.

Charlie Bell of Brisbane Boys College. AAP Image/Richard Walker)

When BBC batted opener James Durheim lunged his side onto the front foot with 52 from 67 balls, but Ipswich bowlers Seaward and Isaac Glew proved almost impossible to get away and BBC found themselves behind on the run rate at the 25 over mark.

But Zaidi and Brien kept their nerve to finish strongly.

There was also good news for BBC in the Second XI when Ethan Rose who captured 5-2.

In action between The Southport School and Brisbane Grammar School, the TSS bowlers tired Grammar in knots to place a down payment on victory en-route to winning at Northgate.

Brisbane Grammar batsman Angus Pearn drives against TSS. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Although Grammar fought back strongly with the ball, the damage was done when

TSS bowlers Ky Newitt, Jack Sinfield, Tom Watts and Peter Lynch performed like snake charmers as they lured their prey sedately along to a score of just 8-133.

TSS bowler Ky Newitt in the cricket game between Brisbane Grammar and The Southport School, Saturday, March 2, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

In support of those economical bowlers, Matthew Dalton was rewarded for TSS with two second spell wickets while Jack Hocart claimed the defiant Daniel Athanasellis (21, 88) who refused to yield under pressure from TSS.

TSS bowler Matthew Dalton is congratulated. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Angus Pearn (18, 73 minutes) also dug in for BGS but the TSS bowlers encircled their opponents and there was no way free, restricting BGS to 8-133.

Archer Halliday threatened with a breezy 25 from 28 balls before Dalton dismissed him, and it was left to Bailey Curran (21) to again try and bring the BGS innings home with a bang.

Brisbane Grammar batsman Daniel Athanasellis dug in. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

When BGS bowled Halliday (2-24), Robbie Sanders, Griffith Adams, Hugh Weibgen and Parth Mehta were excellent to restrict TSS to 6-135 (39.3 overs).

Newitt top scored for TSS with 41 not out while Hocart scored 34.

There was success for Brisbane Grammar School in the 11As where Will Chapman took 5-21 while in the year 9 competition another BGS bowler, Will Motley, took 5-22.

For TSS in the 7As, William Slack-Smith scored 105.