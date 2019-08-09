Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Terminally ill Ivan Milat transferred to hospital

by Mark Morri
9th Aug 2019 4:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Serial killer Ivan Milat has been transferred from Long Bay jail and admitted to Prince of Wales hospital this afternoon.

The 74-year-old terminally ill killer is believed to be suffering from a high temperature and was moved to the secure wing of nearby Prince of Wales just after lunch today.

Ivan Milat during a stint in hospital in May. Picture: 7 News
Ivan Milat during a stint in hospital in May. Picture: 7 News

It's believed his condition is not life threatening at the moment despite his prognosis of oesophagus cancer months ago.

The convicted killer of seven backpackers was removed permanently from Supermax Prison in Goulburn after the diagnosis and now is housed at a special hospital wing at Long Bay.

The Prince of Wales Hospital. Picture: John Grainger
The Prince of Wales Hospital. Picture: John Grainger

More Stories

Show More
editors picks ivan milat true crime australia

Top Stories

    Young mum, kids flee mass street brawl near shopping centre

    premium_icon Young mum, kids flee mass street brawl near shopping centre

    News "I just wanted to get out of there as it looked like it was about to get really violent."

    Secret to winning the next $1million lotto

    premium_icon Secret to winning the next $1million lotto

    News Lotto sales at this newsagency have gone through the roof

    Teen sentenced after running down police officer

    premium_icon Teen sentenced after running down police officer

    News Judge considered youth's 'special circumstances'