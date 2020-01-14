Tenth time too many for repeat offender

SORT IT: Joshua Russell had more then four years to get a licence and was told to sort it.

AN unlicensed driver who has had more than four years to get his licence has been back before the court for the same offence.

This time an Ipswich magistrate lost patience with Joshua Russell, telling him to either get a licence or not drive again.

The court heard Russell had never held more than a learner license yet displayed a red P-plate on his car.

Joshua Allan Russell, 31, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed as a repeat offender at Ripley on October 28, 2019.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police saw a Toyota Aurion a 10.30pm being driven into a service station.

Russell admitted he was unlicensed straight away, the court was told.

Sgt Caldwell said Russell had been disqualified from driving and when this ended back in October 2015 he had not gone back to renew the licence.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Russell was also on a suspended six week jail term for unrelated offences, and had nine previous convictions for driving unlicensed.

“You had over four years to sort this out,” Ms Sturgess told Russell.

Russell said he drove because he was on probation for a new job.

“If you keep driving without a licence you will go to prison for it. It is a really stupid thing to do,” Ms Sturgess warned.

Russell was fined $750 and disqualified from obtaining a licence for one month.