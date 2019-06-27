Ten's golden girl reboots Logies fashion

DON'T be surprised if you catch Amanda Keller opting for comfort over style when she appears on the Logies red carpet this weekend.

"The focus is trying to work out what to wear - if a pair of normal-looking Ugg Boots came along, I'd give it a go," she says.

Rather than campaign for votes for her Gold Logie nomination, The Living Room host has been asking her Instagram followers for help on her footwear options and the front runners are a pair of ogre-toe slides and a Croc meets Ugg Boot combination.

Such is the nature of Keller, a long-serving and much-loved radio and television personality. While others are relentlessly sharing the voting link to crusade for Australia's biggest small screen award, she takes a carefree approach.

The Living Room and Dancing With The Stars presenter Amanda Keller is a real chance to take out the Gold Logie this year. Channel 10

"I'm just thrilled to be nominated," she says. "I know there will be a lot of campaigning in this last week (before the Logies) ... but I'm just not a technological person. I'm not on Facebook; I don't have that much social media.

"I am a bit obsessed with Instagram, though. I follow nice table settings, and nice grazing tables like cheese and things. And I look at puppies as well."

This is the second year in a row Keller is up for the Gold Logie, with the event happening on the Gold Coast on Sunday. According to Ladbrokes, Keller is the second favourite behind trouble-making Hard Quiz host Tom Gleeson.

2019 Gold Logie nominees Costa Georgiadis, Amanda Keller, Sam Mac, Tom Gleeson, Eve Morey and Rodger Corser. Missing is Waleed Aly. Picture: Nigel Hallett

In her time as The Living Room host Keller says she's been fortunate enough to be part of one of the most vulnerable moments of Australian television, despite the unfortunate circumstances.

In 2017 co-host Barry Du Bois announced to the nation that he had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time however this time it was terminal.

"When Barry, on our show, spoke so honestly about what he was in for in his cancer treatment, and we all cried, that was one of the most raw pieces of television on Australian television," she says.

"That's a moment in our show that I'll always remember. No matter what's going on for Barry, he says he's the luckiest man in the world. I tip my hat to him every day."

The Living Room hosts Barry Du Bois, Amanda Keller, Chris Brown and Miguel Maestre. Channel 10

Another unforgettable opportunity for Keller was co-hosting Dancing With The Stars this year.

"I'm surprised how much I loved it. It ended up being everything I wanted to do on television," she says. "I love that anything could happen - so many things can go wrong and go right. It's like walking a tightrope and I absolutely love it."

She hopes to return as co-host of the celebrity dance-off with good friend Grant Denyer, but in the meantime she's looking forward to a post-Logies break from the limelight.

"We've got radio holiday just after the Logies. I'm looking forward to turning off my phone for a while. Hopefully I'll recharge the batteries," she says.

"We're going to go away and flop on an island somewhere, have an afternoon sleep, have a brain detox."

The 61st TV WEEK Logie Awards will air this Sunday, June 30, from 7pm on Nine.