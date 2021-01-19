Tennis tantrums a sign of loser mentality

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has put a stop to three plane-loads of international tennis players here for the February 8 Australian Open on invitation, to roam and practise free.

Bringing in the Covid-19 virus on three planes of tennis competitors, has moved the Premier to put them into a strict fortnight hotel quarantine, much to their disgust.



Many are taking it as the reality of living with Covid, but a few complainants such as Tomic's girlfriend and Novak Djokovic, elitists and "precious", thinking the rules don't apply to them, are in shock.

Guests from overseas need to understand the terms of entering, clarified before they come.

Many Victorians stuck in specified NSW red zones: "hot spots", have waited months to re-enter Victoria, while these privileged internationals want to make a fuss! Victorians have endured months of lockdown.



These elitists, like certain music and film stars who come here to dictate how they wish things to be; what special treatment they should have, unlike Australians who have suffered 12 months of the most severe restrictions to their lives, seem to desire a different reality.

These are testing times. These players have been guaranteed $100 000 just for coming, while our homeless and unemployed during Covid in particular, see the great divide between them and these "whiners".



All quarantine expenses paid by Australians and not good enough, then go home!

They come for the money, the fame, the trophies, the world ratings, but their negativity does not reflect real winners, who succeed despite the obstacles.

Overcoming, especially in a global pandemic, is what makes winners stand out from the rest.