Tennis stars prove to be ace sportsmen

WHAT a credit to tennis are Jack Sock and Roger Federer.

Their sporting manner and total enjoyment of the game was a pleasure to watch.

Some of the other players should learn from them and stop being throwing hissy fits when things don't work out.

Sock and Federer have taken everything - good or bad - in their stride and joked when the ball didn't go where they wanted it to.

They are true sportsmen.

It's been a joy to watch them play the game and be such great role models to future young players.

DAWN JONES

Silkstone

