Tennis star goes loco in bizarre eruption

URUGUAYAN tennis star Pablo Cuevas - a man who once threatened to urinate in a ball can on court at Wimbledon after being refused a toilet break - is at it again.

The world No.45 produced the latest bizarre episode in his colourful 15-year career when he almost quit his dead rubber against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili at the ATP Cup in Perth on Wednesday night.

Farcical scenes erupted when Cuevas, trailing 5-4, returned from his corner in theatrical fashion - sprinting around the court in an apparent attempt to fire himself up.

As he waited to return serve he began jumping off both feet as high as he could, and then on a later point tapped his feet in ridiculous fashion.

At 0-40 the umpire decided enough was enough and gave the 34-year-old a warning. It didn't go down well.

Cuevas stormed off court before the set concluded, packed his bags and was beginning to walk back to the change rooms as boos rained down from the crowd.

Pablo Cuevas, you pelican. Picture: James Worsfold/Getty Images

Thankfully, Basilashvili walked over and successfully calmed his opponent down and talked him into seeing out the match.

"For me it was a … overreacting call from referee," Basilashvili said post-match. "I just told him it was a bad call from the referee and let's continue playing."

Nikoloz Basilashvili tries to calm down Pablo Cuevas. Picture: James Worsfold/Getty Images

It looked like backfiring for Basilashvili as Cuevas responded to losing the first set 6-4 by ripping through the second 6-1 to square the match.

But the Georgian eventually held sway, winning the final set 6-4. Both countries had already been knocked out of the competition.

What are you doing, mate? Picture: James Worsfold/Getty Images