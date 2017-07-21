Tennis star drawcard for major charity event

Ausralian tennis champion Ashleigh Barty will join Tania Van Eden and Greg Hodge in organising this year's Brookwater Charity Golf Day to raise much needed funds for Multiple Sclerosis.

IT'S not every day you get to meet a world champion sports player but head along to this year's Brookwater Community Golf Fundraiser and you can do just that.

2013 US Open and Wimbledon female doubles tennis finalist, Ashleigh Barty will return to the region in support of this year's event to raise vital funds for Multiple Sclerosis Queensland.

Ms Barty is home for a two-week break before she will travel to the US for 10 weeks in the lead up to the US Open and said she looked forward to being a part of the day's activities to raise funds for a cause close to her heart.

"It's nice to be involved more this year because it's in support of MS which is something that means a lot to me,” she said.

"One of the girls I play cricket with suffers from MS and it's close to my family's heart as well and to know we can try and come together as a community and hopefully raise a lot of money for research is important.

"We've raised a lot of funds in the past and I think it just shows how close the community is here and that there is a genuine care for everyone to be happy and healthy.”

Ms Barty, along with organisers Tania Van Eden and Greg Hodge aim to raise even more funds by featuring a tennis competition at the start of the day in addition to the usual golf match and charity auction.

"We're trying to grow every year and adding that tennis aspect to it will be a lot of fun,” Ms Barty said.

"It's nice to be able to mix tennis and golf all for a good cause.

"A small amount of the funds raised on the day will also come back to the Brookwater Golf and Country Club juniors to help with their development.

"I love helping kids in any sport, so I think if we can hit two birds with one stone its a bonus.”

The 2017 Brookwater Community Golf Fundraiser for MS will be held on Friday, December 1 at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

To find out how to become a sponsor or to buy tickets, contact Tania Van Eden on: taniaeden@yahoo.com or visit the Facebook page.