Tennis Queensland CEO full of praise for Ash after big win

SUPERB TOUCH: Ipswich fans joined forces on Saturday night to cheer homegrown talent Ash Barty to her first French Open title at Roland Garros.

SUPERB TOUCH: Ipswich fans joined forces on Saturday night to cheer homegrown talent Ash Barty to her first French Open title at Roland Garros. Clive Brunskill

AS IPSWICH tennis star Ash Barty was convincingly winning her first grand slam title at the French Open, a number of Ipswich fans were cheering on the hometown girl at a party at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre.

The 23-year-old homegrown hero triumphed over Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets, winning 6-1, 6-3, making not only Ipswich, but the whole country proud of her.

Tennis Queensland chief executive officer Mark Handley was among the Ipswich crowd who brought their own beanbags and pillows to support Ash in the biggest match of her life.

"It was a great night. There was a modest crowd, perhaps around 40 people, but it was very well done by the council," he said.

"It was a great night - that special connection of being able to watch the match in the town she was born.

"Everyone was barracking for her on the world stage. She's the homegrown product competing in Paris."

Mr Handley said Ash's performance both on and off the court was what made her a star.

"It's not just about the tennis. It's about Ash's personal and humble approach. It is envied by everyone, particularly by the poise and grace she presented herself in the tournament," he said.

"It really is a testament to her."