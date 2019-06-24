Tennis champ fosters hope

INSPIRATION: Evonne Goolagong Cawley meets Leichhardt State School students at the George Alder Tennis Centre during her free indigenous come and try day on Friday.

INSPIRATION: Evonne Goolagong Cawley meets Leichhardt State School students at the George Alder Tennis Centre during her free indigenous come and try day on Friday. Rob Williams

YOUNG Indigenous kids were inspired to chase their goals as the Evonne Goolagong Foundation's Dream, Believe, Learn, Achieve initiative visited Ipswich.

After unearthing a glut of talent on its previous visit to the city, the life-changing program was back at the George Alder Tennis Centre on the hunt for more promising students.

Since being taken nationally in 2004, the program has been helping promote and provide better health and education for young Indigenous Australians.

Using tennis as a vehicle, the children are encouraged to complete their educations, lead active lifestyles and pursue their aspirations.

Funded by the Federal government, the program includes introductory sessions, state and national camps, and ultimately scholarships are awarded. Sixty-eight have been handed out to date, with countless graduates progressing to university and entering professional occupations. Almost 100 per cent of participants have finished year 12.

At Friday's come and try day, Indigenous children from St Mary's College, St Mary's Primary, Leichhardt State School, Ipswich North, Ipswich West and West Moreton Anglican College were given a crash course in tennis.

As they watched on, coaches were looking for those who displayed enthusiasm, determination and a willingness to move onto the next stage.

Athletic ability is also taken into account but is not a determinant factor as the initiative aims to offer opportunities and mould the individuals into well-rounded, productive members of society, rather than tennis superstars.

Head coach and program co-ordinator Anzac Leidig said during their initiation to the game kids aged 5-15 enjoyed a series of hand-eye co-ordination developing drills and skill-building games.

He said though the children learned forehands, backhands, volleys and smashes, the most important lesson they received was to believe in themselves.

"The main thing is they are meeting Evonne, hearing her inspirational message and the importance of staying in school, and dreaming and believing that they can achieve anything, as Evonne has done,” he said. "It is all about continually giving your best shot and we'll keep encouraging the kids to do that.”

Leidig said the program unearthed exceptional talents like Tyrell and Jaika Thompson on its last visit to Ipswich and returned with hopes of replicating the success.

He said like many of the graduates, Tyrell and Jaika were still involved as coaches, and the pair had made an enormous contribution.

"We have also had large numbers here before,” he said. "We've got 70 here today which is ideal but we've had up to 120 take part in the past. The kids love it.

"We encourage them to get out of their comfort zone and have fun. Encourage them to stay in school and use tennis as a vehicle to help with better health and education. It is a massive fun day.”

Goolagong Cawley said Indigenous people were dying much younger than the rest of the Australian population and secondary school attendance rates were considerably lower. She said sport was effective in increasing attendance rates because it instilled the children with the confidence to engage.

"Playing sport brought me out of my shell,” she said. "Once I started playing sport I went to school and asked questions. That was something I never did and it was because I was getting that good feeling for my mind and body.

"Staying in school is important. I found my dream and achieved it and they can achieve their dream too.”