‘Leaves me speechless’: Kyrgios whacked

NICK Kyrgios has been blasted by some observers in Australia after he was fined $23,000 for simulating a sex act during a match.

The BBC was forced to apologise to viewers when the Aussie young gun was busted on live TV pretending to masturbate with a water bottle as he went down to Marin Cilic 7-6 7-6 in the semi-finals of the Queen's Club Championship.

Conservative commentator Andrew Bolt blasted the 23-year-old for his petulance.

"We can ban him from playing for Australia again," Bolt told Ben Fordham on 2GB radio.

"One has to look back at past champions - John Newcombe, Rod Laver. Does anyone seriously believe that such men would have, on court, simulated a sex act on TV for heaven's sake?

"This is just so barbaric … you cannot have that.

"This bloke is too below par to represent this country. We have to have some standards. The fact that you can play decent tennis is no excuse for such lewd, crude behaviour, certainly not if he ever expects to wear the green and gold."

Fordham added: "I don't know what's wrong with this bloke, there's obviously something wrong with his head."

Nick Kyrgios is preparing for a tilt at the Wimbledon title.

SEN tennis commentator Brett Phillips said he finds it hard to warm to Kyrgios, struggling to come to terms with the Canberra product wanting to be as much an entertainer as he is a tennis player.

"There are always those who are going to defend Nick Kyrgios," Phillips told SEN Afternoons. "I find it really hard.

"For me, there's the continuing struggle to warm to Nick Kyrgios and I'm sure I'm not alone."

Kyrgios has enjoyed a promising start to the grasscourt season as he tunes up for Wimbledon next month. He made it to the semi-finals in Stuttgart, where he lost to Roger Federer, then he beat Andy Murray en route to the final four at Queen's.

But Phillips said results alone can't convert everyone to Kyrgios fandom.

"He's actually put two decent weeks together," Phillips said. "He's played some unbelievable tennis.

"He does things on a tennis court that no one else can do.

"But at the same time he just wants to entertain and I struggle with that.

"I just struggle supporting a guy who may not ever get to where he wants to get.

"It's hard to be supportive of Nick Kyrgios - he leaves me speechless."

Bernard Tomic may make it to Wimbledon yet.

Bernard Tomic and Thanasi Kokkinakis are through to the second round of qualifying at Wimbledon after contrasting wins on Monday night (AEST).

Former world No. 17 Tomic eased to a 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 win over Italian Matteo Donati.

It was Tomic's first match at the All England Club since being fined $20,000 for admitting he feigned injury and was "a little bored" during his first-round loss last year to Mischa Zverev.

He'll now take on Tomislav Brkic, who ousted fellow Australian Akira Santillan 6-3 7-6 (9-7) for a spot in the last round of qualifying.

It was a tougher day out for Kokkinakis, who flirted with an exit before dispatching world No. 140 Marcelo Arevalo.

The injury-prone South Australian dug deep after losing the first set and going to a tiebreak in the second before prevailing 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-4. He'll next play Kamil Majchrzak.

It was a similar arm wrestle for countryman Alex Bolt who overcame Quentin Halys 7-6 (7-3) 3-6 6-3.

Bolt takes on Alexander Ward in round two.

- AAP