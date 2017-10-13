Tenders out to build giant Rosewood dinosaur

PREHISTORIC: Cr David Pahlke, an old dinosaur himself, can't wait to install a giant dinosaur in Rosewood as a tourist attraction.

PREHISTORIC: Cr David Pahlke, an old dinosaur himself, can't wait to install a giant dinosaur in Rosewood as a tourist attraction. David Nielsen

TENDERS have gone out to build a giant dinosaur at Rosewood, with Cr David Pahlke tipping it will become one of the region's premier tourist attractions.

The theropod dinosaur will be built at Johnston Park, Rosewood, for $120,000. Cr Pahlke said it would be money well spent and would educate the public about the dinosaurs that once roamed the area.

"The tenders have gone out," Cr Pahlke said.

"I was hoping to have it built by Christmas but now it looks like being April/May of next year.

"I reckon every kid in Ipswich and south-east Queensland will want to come and see it and sit on its neck and have photographs taken with it.

"It will be a dinosaur with a couple of babies, some eggs and a bit of an educational story.

"The way it will be set up between the trees, it will look like it is in its natural environment from millions of years ago."

BIG BOY: An artist's impression of the theropod dinosaur which will be built in Rosewood.

Queensland Museum palaeontologist Scott Hocknull had earlier told the QT that Ipswich had several types of two-legged and three-toed dinosaurs, plant-eaters and meat-eaters, roaming the area in the Triassic to Jurassic eras.

He said they were "the meat-eating theropod dinosaurs and the plant-eating ornithopod dinosaurs, which range in size from ostrich-sized animals to quite large individuals, 5-6m long".

News of the construction of a dinosaur with educational material was welcomed by Dr Hocknull.

"Anything that helps people comprehend what an amazing fossil heritage we have right here in Queensland is good news for educating the next generation of scientists," he said.

"Dinosaurs evoke wonder and excitement for all ages and providing scientifically accurate information in a fun and engaging way makes it all the more tangible for the public."

October 15, 1958 copy of the Rosewood, Marburg, Harrisville & District News publishing the discovery of dinosaur footprints on the coalface of the Westvale Colliery. Contributed

Dinosaur finds in the local coalfields have been well reported by the QT over the years.

Cr Pahlke was excited to be provided with clippings from the Rosewood, Marburg, Harrisville and District News of October 15, 1958, with an image of dinosaur footprints found on the roof of a coal face at Westvale Colliery.

An article in the Telegraph of September 24, 1958, also contained a story on a similar find near Rosewood at Westvale Colliery.

"That is just more evidence backing up what the palaeontologists and experts are telling me that Rosewood did have dinosaurs roaming above ground millions of years ago," Cr Pahlke said.

"This is not a Clive Palmer fantasy.

"This is real stuff."