Tenders now open for school solar panel rollout

SOLAR panels will soon be installed in Queensland schools.

Tenders have opened for the State Government's $97 million Advancing Clean Energy Schools program, announced during Education Minister Grace Grace's visit to Ipswich in March.

The program will help more than 800 schools across Queensland cut energy costs and will roll out in three stages.

Over the summer holidays, the first stage will start in about 210 schools across Queensland.

State schools are one of the largest energy users, spending more than $67 million on energy each year.

Ms Grace said that was why her government had committed $97 million over the next three years to install solar panels and energy savings devices.

"The program includes $40 million for new solar systems and $57 million to install energy efficiency measures such as LED lighting and timers on hot water systems," Ms Grace said.

"In the first stage, up to 30 schools in each Department of Education region will benefit from this program and these schools will named during Term 4.

"Stages two and three will be rolling out in remaining schools during 2019 and 2020.

"Right now we're calling for tenders to establish a Pre-Qualified Panel of lead contractors to implement the ACES program and companies qualifying for this panel will announced during Term 4.

"The ACES program is to be delivered under a partnership model with the lead contractors who will design, supply, install, operate and maintain solar and energy solutions across participating state schools.

"We know this program will have flow on effects for local economies as the contractors we employ will maximise local employment opportunities.

"This project will support quality jobs and increase opportunities for apprentices and trainees as well as Indigenous employment and supplier participation."

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said up to 30 Central Queensland schools would be among the first in the state to benefit from the program.

"This is a great initiative for our schools and it also provides opportunities for local suppliers and workers to benefit.

"I urge local businesses to submit tenders and be part of this energy revolution," she said.

Details of the Invitation to Offer (ITO) are available on the Qtenders website https://www.hpw.qld.gov.au/qtenders/.