Tenders invited to run popular Ipswich business

WOULD-BE cafe owners are invited to operate one of the region's most loved venues, with the popular Cormorant Bay Café being re-advertised for tender.

The cafe, which overlooks Lake Wivenhoe, was closed in March 2019 to undergo work to bring the building up to required standards.

Seqwater has committed up to $500,000 to refurbish the building including replacing timber at the stairs and verandah areas, new plumbing as well as cosmetic improvements.

Seqwater External Relations Manager Mike Foster said an initial tender in May this year unfortunately did not result in any prospective lessees however Seqwater would be readvertising the opportunity in late June.

"The cafe has established itself as a unique, must-stop destination in the Somerset region," Mr Foster said. "The venue is a significant tourism drawcard and important for the local economy.

"Seqwater is committed to supporting tourism development across southeast Queensland, which is why we are keen to make sure this cafe can safely continue to serve the community into the future."

Renovations for the cafe have been put on hold until an operator can be found to take up the lease.

The cafe was originally built in the mid-1980s with the assistance of Bremer TAFE apprentices.

Individuals or businesses can register their interest on QTender or contact Seqwater's Commercial Services Team on commercialservices@seqwater.com.au