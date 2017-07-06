Tenders called for $10m intersection upgrade

THE Minden crossing upgrade is on track with the announcement this time last year that $10million had been committed to improving the intersection.

Residents had expressed concerns about the pace of the project.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden responded to those concerns, saying construction was expected to start in September with Telstra starting preliminary infrastructure work this month.

Mr Madden said a detailed design for the Warrego Hwy and Lowood-Minden Rd, Tallegalla Rd intersection was completed earlier this year and tenders for the job had been called.

"There's been a great deal of interest from a wide range of companies with regard to that but the tender is yet to be issued," Mr Madden said.

"The road surface will be raised slightly and there will be work done to enlarge the culvert to allow better movement of water through there to address the problems with flooding."