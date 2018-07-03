Menu
A concept plan of the Greater Springfield Sports Complex due to open next winter.
Council News

Tender now for the chance to use three new sporting fields

3rd Jul 2018 10:00 AM

SPORT and recreation clubs are being encouraged to lodge Expressions of Interest (EOI) to use new sports fields.

Three new parks at Springfield Central Sports Complex, Fernbrooke Oval at Redbank Plains and at South Ripley will be accessible within the next 12 months.

Works, Parks and Sport Committee deputy chairperson Cr David Morrison said council was committed to providing quality sporting infrastructure for residents.

"Our population is increasing and these three new sports facilities are in growth areas of Springfield Central, Redbank Plains and South Ripley,” Cr Morrison said.

"Through this EOI it will allow Council to allocate suitable times and space to groups based on organisational competency, best fit for the location and overall demand for various sports.

"The Springfield Central Sports Complex is due to be ready for winter sports in 2019.”

Cr Morrison said the new complex at Springfield Central is the single biggest expansion of sports facilities in the city's proud sporting history.

Sport and recreation organisations are encouraged to submit Expressions of Interest to use these facilities.

Relevant documents are available at www.lgtenderbox.com.au.

Submissions close on August 14, 2018.

Organisations should register under the category of Organizations and Clubs or key in code 94000000.

