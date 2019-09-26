Menu
Works are scheduled and set to be complete by mid-November.
Tender awarded for rural pool, works underway

Navarone Farrell
26th Sep 2019 10:45 AM
CONTRACTORS have begun fixing the Rosewood Aquatic Centre and works are on schedule at the new Rosewood Library site.

Pool Link were awarded the tender on Tuesday. They will replace the pipes and install new lining to the ageing pool, and contractors were on site yesterday to ensure work was completed quickly.

Earier this week Rosewood residents expressed their concern with the deterioration of the pool and the fact that it wasn't open for the September school holidays.

The pool will be closed while work is being done, and is expected to reopen by at least mid-November if weather remains dry.

Pipes under the pool need to be replaced, as well as the pool lining due to its old age.

Cracks have appeared in the pool over time and were being fixed as part of a regular maintenance program but extreme dry conditions created a need for full repair.

Council's acting general manager for Infrastructure and Environment Tony Dileo said Pool Link would fix the leak and replace the pool lining.

"Council appreciates that this is a busy time for the pool and regrets that this has impact on pool users,” he said.

"Council has been working closely with the operator to communicate the pending works, and once timing for repair is known a notification will be sent to the community.

"Council appreciates the ongoing assistance and support from the operator and notes that they have provided their membership with a $10 offer per swimming lesson at their Leichhardt Swim Centre until the Rosewood Aquatic Centre reopens.”

